17 Years After Koi... Mil Gaya, Anuj Pandit Sharma Recalls Working with Hrithik Roshan

Anuj Pandit Sharma played a role of a cute little sardar in Koi... Mil Gaya, the first film in Rakesh Roshan's sci-fi film. The film starred Hrithik Roshan as a mentally challenged kid whose life changes after an encounter with an alien.

The film released 17 years ago, on August 8. Anuj is a grown up actor now, starring in television shows. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, "It's a special feeling and also strange in a way that Koi... Mil Gaya has completed 17 years. Even today, kids come to me in public places and say that they love the film. I believe that's the power of good cinema."

The film was a hit among kids and elders alike, giving a new lease to Hrithik's stardom after it became a hit. It also spawned the superhero franchise Krissh, starring Hrithik in the lead.

Anuj had played the role Hrithik's buddy named Bittu Sharma. He was also part of the hilarious basketball match scene. The actor recalled a few special moments and the fun time he has with Hrithik while shooting for the songs Jaadu and In Pannchiyon Ko Dekhkar.

"Post pack up, Hrithik bhaiya used to take all of us out for snacks and ice cream. This had become an everyday ritual and it was amazing how he handled the kids," said Anuj.

The 25-year-old also described how he said that he wanted to marry Rekha, while a shot was rolling. The veteran actress had burst out in laughter.