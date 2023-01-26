Back in 2006, Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti was released and spread its colors of new-age patriotism. The coming-of-age patriotic film was a ground-breaking script that reimagined and reinterpreted the conventional depiction of patriotism by injecting the youth’s zeal and emotion, as well as their impact, into the patriotic landscape of our country. Today, it marks 17 years of its huge success and so, celebrating that, fans made the film trend on social media with the hashtag #17yearsofRDB.

Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and British actress Alice Patten.

The story traced the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian Independence movement through the lens of a British film student who goes on to instill the fervent emotions of patriotism in five young men during the course of shooting of her film.

At the time of it’s release, Rang De Basanti shattered all box office records and emerged as the highest grossing films of all time. Not only that, the Aamir Khan starrer also bagged the prestigious National Film Award for Best Popular Film and had also scored a nomination for the BAFTA awards.

Even though Rang De Basanti was India’s official entry to the Oscars, the drama film however couldn’t find a spot among the shortlisted nominations. Regardless of that, AR Rahman who had composed the music for the film was widely appreciated for the amazing soundtrack. Rang De Basanti had also caught the fancy of the critics as they all praised the film for its unique storyline and impeccable characterizations.

