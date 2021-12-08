CHANGE LANGUAGE
18 Days To Go': Actor Hruta Durgule's Cryptic Caption on Pic With Boyfriend Prateek 
1-MIN READ

18 Days To Go’: Actor Hruta Durgule's Cryptic Caption on Pic With Boyfriend Prateek 

Many believe that Hruta might be hinting at her upcoming marriage.

Hruta studied advertising and mass media before stepping into the world of television. She has also worked in the Marathi movie Ananya.

Entertainment Bureau

Marathi actor Hruta Durgule, who stars in the show Man Udu Udu Zhalam, is a massive youth icon with a huge fanbase. Hruta has a lot of fan pages and groups on social media.

A few days ago, Hruta had shared a post on social media confirming her relationship with television producer Prateek Shah, causing quite a stir online. Now, she has posted another picture with a somewhat cryptic caption, saying “18 days to go". People are now busy speculating about the caption. Many believe that Hruta might be hinting at her upcoming marriage. The caption reads, “Thank you Prateek Shah for being you. #18daystogo. She also added, “Cuz I love this pic! (sic)".

The picture shows Hruta and Prateek in a romantic pose. While Hruta looks stunning in a red dress, Prateek is in a white shirt and trousers. The two look loved-up, looking longingly into each other’s eyes.

Hruta Durgule has gained a lot of fame for her role as a simple and down-to-earth woman named Deepika Deshpande, who falls for a rowdy man in the show Man Udu Udu Zhalam. Before this, she starred in the show Durva, which was her debut show on Marathi television.

Prateek, on the other hand, is a known name in the world of Hindi television, having produced shows such as Ek Deewana Tha and Beyhadh 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:December 08, 2021, 15:24 IST