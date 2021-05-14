18-Year-Old Sushmita Sen Prepares for Her UN Speech in This Viral Throwback Video

The first Indian origin woman to win the Miss Universe title, Sushmita Sen has gone on to become one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Now, an old video of the beauty queen has surfaced online, where a teen Sushmita can be seen preparing for her United Nations speech. In the video, the 18-year-old can be seen seating on a reading table with books placed around her and a writing pad as she is focused on writing her speech.

In the video, the actress is wearing a green blazer while discussing her speech. Take a look at the video:

In a separate interview featured in the video, she is seen talking about receiving numerous opportunities at a young age. “The most important aspect that I am looking forward to is the UN. If that works out fine then just being an active member of the UN is by itself a great job. Because now and for the rest of your life if you want you can be working for it," she said.

After the video was posted online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the young actress. Netizens took to the comment section to shower praises on her and called her “a Hollywood material".

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the crime-drama web series Aarya.

