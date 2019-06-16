Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

18 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan Shares Emotional Post and Thanks Ashutosh Gowarikar

Aamir Khan shared a poster of 'Lagaan' and the link to BTS documentary 'Madness in the Desert' as the film completed 18 years since release.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
18 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan Shares Emotional Post and Thanks Ashutosh Gowarikar
Official poster of Lagaan and an image Aamir Khan, courtesy of Instagram
One of the seminal films in Bollywood, Lagaan has completed 18 years since it released in 2001. Aamir's Khan's period-sports drama went on to receive a nomination at the 74th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category, the third film in Indian history to get the honour after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988).

As the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial still manages to find its place in the hearts of people, Aamir took time out to share an emotional post about Lagaan on social media. Posting one of the official posters of the film that shows him in the character of Bhuvan and his maverick cricket team besides him, Aamir wrote, "Thank you @AshGowariker, and thanks to everyone who has been a part of Lagaan. What a memorable and beautiful journey. And what better than today to see this."

Accompanying the post, Aamir also shared the link to a behind-the-scenes documentary made during the filming of Lagaan by Satyajit Bhatkal, titled Madness in the Desert. The 140-minute film, which is available on Netflix, takes us through the entire journey of making of Lagaan, right from inception to release, through the eyes of Satyajit, a production team member on board the film. See Aamir's post here:

On the movies front, Aamir will next be seen in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. The Indian adaptation is titled Laal Singh Chaddha and will see Aamir playing the role that Tom Hanks played in the original 1994 film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

