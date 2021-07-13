19 Years of Devdas: Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit Look Stunning in BTS Video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic film Devdas was an epic romantic drama that was released in 2002 and won the hearts of critics and audiences alike. The film was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel Devdas. Apart from the grand set, memorable music and some iconic dialogues ⁠— which are fresh in people’s memories even today ⁠— the movie also boasted of a stellar cast. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Ananya Khare and Tiku Talsania, among others. The film went on to win five National Awards and many accolades in award ceremonies. The magnum opus completed 19 years on July 12 this year.

When one talks about Devdas, how can the conversation or any sangeet ceremony be complete without mentioning the beautiful dance sequences — especially Maar Dala and Dola Re Dola. Apart from the spectacular performances, the songs and dance sequences swept the public off its feet. A BTS video while shooting Dola Re Dola has started doing the rounds of social media. In the video, both actresses Aishwarya and Madhuri are decked in red and white sarees and can be seen talking and laughing together as they shoot for the much-loved song.

After tasting success with films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Black, Sanjay went on to direct many more blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The director has even produced many acclaimed films like My Friend Pinto, Guzaarish, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, Rowdy Rathore, Mary Kom, Gabbar Is Back and Malaal. His upcoming directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in the lead is already creating a lot of buzz on social media. He is also working on two other projects: Inshallah and Izhaar.

