19 Years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Team Reunites for a Fun Outing

The yesteryear hit Star Plus’ TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 19 years this July and made sure to celebrate the show with a bang. To mark the celebrations, the team reunited once again, sharing a series of pictures and some good memories. The cast made the audience go into a nostalgia mode as they shared pictures of their happy outing.

TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who played the role of Mihir’s fiancée Payal, shared a series of snaps, writing, “#19yearsold and as #mad as ever we meet #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #ksbkbt the show that gave us sooooo much #nostalgia #loveyouguys #forever missing all those not able to meet up #itsfamily without a doubt. Thank you @ektaravikapoor #starplus respected #audience”

The first picture showed Sumeet Sachdev, Jiten Lalwani, Hussain Kuwarjerwala, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shakti Anand, Khyati Khandke Keswani, Ritu Chaudhary, Muni Jha and Ritu Chaudhry Seth, among others.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta also shared the same series of pics, writing, “19 years from the start of the show looks like this. Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi. #anniversary #Celebration @smritiiraniofficial we missed you@ektaravikapoor thank you for the trust”

The hit TV show starred Smriti Irani in the lead role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay, Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy played the role of Mihir Virani. The show was produced by Balaji Telefilms, headed by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The show also starred Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, Apara Mehta, Akashdeep Saigal and Amit Tandon, among others.