Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

19 Years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Team Reunites for a Fun Outing

The hit TV show starred Smriti Irani in the lead role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay, Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy played the role of Mihir Virani.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
19 Years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Team Reunites for a Fun Outing
The yesteryear hit Star Plus’ TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 19 years this July and made sure to celebrate the show with a bang. To mark the celebrations, the team reunited once again, sharing a series of pictures and some good memories. The cast made the audience go into a nostalgia mode as they shared pictures of their happy outing.

TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who played the role of Mihir’s fiancée Payal, shared a series of snaps, writing, “#19yearsold and as #mad as ever we meet #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #ksbkbt the show that gave us sooooo much #nostalgia #loveyouguys #forever missing all those not able to meet up #itsfamily without a doubt. Thank you @ektaravikapoor #starplus respected #audience”

The first picture showed Sumeet Sachdev, Jiten Lalwani, Hussain Kuwarjerwala, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shakti Anand, Khyati Khandke Keswani, Ritu Chaudhary, Muni Jha and Ritu Chaudhry Seth, among others.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta also shared the same series of pics, writing, “19 years from the start of the show looks like this. Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi. #anniversary #Celebration @smritiiraniofficial we missed you@ektaravikapoor thank you for the trust”

The hit TV show starred Smriti Irani in the lead role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay, Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy played the role of Mihir Virani. The show was produced by Balaji Telefilms, headed by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The show also starred Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, Apara Mehta, Akashdeep Saigal and Amit Tandon, among others.

