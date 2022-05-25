1947 August 16 First Look: Gautham Karthik’s Looks Fierce In AR Murugadoss’ Next

South star Gautham Karthik, who is known for his performances in movies like Kadal and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, has signed a new project with none other than filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Their new film, titled 1947 August 16, stars Gautham in the lead role. The makers of the film unveiled the first look of the actor on Wednesday while announcing the film. The poster of the film, which also stars debutant Revathy, shows Gautham in a fierce and intriguing look. He can be seen sporting what appears to be a kurta and dhoti and leading a riot in what looks like a burning jungle. 1947 August 16, which is a period drama, is being produced by Murugadoss and directed by his friend and director NS Ponkumar.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Gautham wrote: “Here it is, the first look of my next film! 1947 August 16 by Ponkumar.”

Murugadoss also shared the poster on his Twitter profile and wrote about “bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project.” His caption read: “My next production venture #1947August16. Great privilege in bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project. All the best guys. Let’s rock it!”

As per Murugadoss, 1947 August 16 is a “heart touching piece of work.” He said in a statement while revealing the first look of Gautham from the film: “1947 August 16 is an ambitious and honest story that I came across. It is a significant and heart-touching piece of work that demanded to be told and heard. This will stay with you forever once you see it.”

Jointly produced by Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt, Narsiram Choudhary and Aditya Joshi, the film has been shot in Tamil Nadu and currently is in post-production stage, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

AR Murugadoss’ last directorial project was Darbar, which featured Rajinikanth in the main role. The statement of the producer is from a press release.

