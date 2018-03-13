English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1964's Bollywood Thriller Woh Kaun Thi? To Get Remake
Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment are set to remake it as a tribute to Manoj Kumar.
Image courtesy: YouTube
The 1964 Bollywood classic Woh Kaun Thi?, featuring Sadhana and Manoj Kumar, is set to get a remake as its official rights have been acquired by KriArj Entertainment.
The psychological thriller, which was directed by Raj Khosla, had remarkable songs composed by Madan Mohan.
Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment are set to remake it as a tribute to Manoj Kumar. It will also feature two iconic songs from the original film -- Naina barse rimjhim and Lag ja gale se, both sung by Lata Mangeshkar.
Prernaa said in a statement, "The minute we acquired the remake rights, we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of 'Woh Kaun Thi?'. The film cannot be imagined without those songs. Also, it is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhanaji, Lataji and the great actor Manoj Kumarji who are true legends. This is a mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of films we had in that era."
Also Watch
The psychological thriller, which was directed by Raj Khosla, had remarkable songs composed by Madan Mohan.
Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment are set to remake it as a tribute to Manoj Kumar. It will also feature two iconic songs from the original film -- Naina barse rimjhim and Lag ja gale se, both sung by Lata Mangeshkar.
Prernaa said in a statement, "The minute we acquired the remake rights, we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of 'Woh Kaun Thi?'. The film cannot be imagined without those songs. Also, it is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhanaji, Lataji and the great actor Manoj Kumarji who are true legends. This is a mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of films we had in that era."
Also Watch
-
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bumrah Wants Youngsters to Understand Importance of Domestic Cricket
- Rohit Sharma Tags Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar 'Smart'
- Out of Control Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong-1' to Crash to Earth Within Weeks
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are Twinning in Navy Blue Pumps at Commonwealth Service
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas