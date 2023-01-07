1am And 4am Shows For Ajith’s Thunivu And Thalapthy Vijay’s Varisu

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu are all set to clash at the box office. Both films will be released on January 11. Fans of the South superstars have been eagerly waiting for their films to hit the theatres. And the clash may even turn theatre venues chaotic, since their films are heading for a clash after 8 years. To avoid overcrowding, threatres have kept their screening timings have been kept apart. Thunivu will start its screening at 1 am on January 11, while Varisu will see its first show being screened at 4 am on the same day.

According to distributors, the two films are going to get 480 theatres each. Theatre owners demanded the screenings of the films to happen at different timings due to the social media rivalry between fans of the two actors. They believe that it will not only help in the collection of both films, but they can also ensure that any possibility of fans trying to get into a physical fight can be avoided.

Vijay wanted his movie to continuously be screened from 1 am, ignoring the theatre owners’ ideas but the distribution companies agreed with the possibility of fans creating a ruckus, and decided to go with the idea of the theatre owners.

The bookings for the two films will start tonight, and both the films are looking at great box office collections on the first day due to the hype around each of them. Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Vijay, and Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth and will show the star in a grey character.

