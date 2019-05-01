English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2.0 Actor Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump at Fashion Event, See Pics
Amy Jackson turned up for a fashion event in Barcelona, Spain, where she flaunted her adorable baby bump in an elegant off-shoulder dress.
Image: Amy Jackson/Instagram
Loading...
Amy Jackson and her businessman beau George Panayiotou are expecting their first child. The 2.0 actress took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post. In latest pictures, shared by Amy on the photo-sharing app, she flaunted her adorable baby bump at the OneOcean Club in Barcelona, where she turned up to attend a fashion event.
Amy, who attended the Pronovias Fashion Show recently, shared pics from the red carpet event, where she can be seen dressed in a off-shoulder ensemble. She accessorised her look with ear studs and wore minimal make-up, all while gracefully carrying off the elegant look in her wavy hairdo. She captioned the images, "What a spectacular #PronoviasFashionShow Congratulations Amandine and the entire @pronovias team."
Amy Jackson is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou and announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post that read, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."
Since then, the couple can be seen in adorable pictures together. Amy is a popular actress who has worked in many Bollywood and South Indian films. Her last film was opposite Rajinikanth, titled 2.0.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Amy, who attended the Pronovias Fashion Show recently, shared pics from the red carpet event, where she can be seen dressed in a off-shoulder ensemble. She accessorised her look with ear studs and wore minimal make-up, all while gracefully carrying off the elegant look in her wavy hairdo. She captioned the images, "What a spectacular #PronoviasFashionShow Congratulations Amandine and the entire @pronovias team."
Amy Jackson is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou and announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post that read, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."
Since then, the couple can be seen in adorable pictures together. Amy is a popular actress who has worked in many Bollywood and South Indian films. Her last film was opposite Rajinikanth, titled 2.0.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Guess How Much Robert Downey Jr has been Paid for Avengers Endgame
- Barcelona vs Liverpool, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
- Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
- Twitter Responds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Departure from IPL With No Mercy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results