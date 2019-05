2.0 Actor Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump at Fashion Event, See Pics

Amy Jackson and her businessman beau George Panayiotou are expecting their first child. The 2.0 actress took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post. In latest pictures, shared by Amy on the photo-sharing app, she flaunted her adorable baby bump at the OneOcean Club in Barcelona, where she turned up to attend a fashion event.Amy, who attended the Pronovias Fashion Show recently, shared pics from the red carpet event, where she can be seen dressed in a off-shoulder ensemble. She accessorised her look with ear studs and wore minimal make-up, all while gracefully carrying off the elegant look in her wavy hairdo. She captioned the images, "What a spectacular #PronoviasFashionShow Congratulations Amandine and the entire @pronovias team."Amy Jackson is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou and announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post that read, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."Since then, the couple can be seen in adorable pictures together. Amy is a popular actress who has worked in many Bollywood and South Indian films. Her last film was opposite Rajinikanth, titled 2.0.Follow @News18Movies for more