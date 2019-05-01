Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

2.0 Actor Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump at Fashion Event, See Pics

Amy Jackson turned up for a fashion event in Barcelona, Spain, where she flaunted her adorable baby bump in an elegant off-shoulder dress.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2.0 Actor Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump at Fashion Event, See Pics
Image: Amy Jackson/Instagram
Loading...
Amy Jackson and her businessman beau George Panayiotou are expecting their first child. The 2.0 actress took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post. In latest pictures, shared by Amy on the photo-sharing app, she flaunted her adorable baby bump at the OneOcean Club in Barcelona, where she turned up to attend a fashion event.

Amy, who attended the Pronovias Fashion Show recently, shared pics from the red carpet event, where she can be seen dressed in a off-shoulder ensemble. She accessorised her look with ear studs and wore minimal make-up, all while gracefully carrying off the elegant look in her wavy hairdo. She captioned the images, "What a spectacular #PronoviasFashionShow Congratulations Amandine and the entire @pronovias team."



Amy Jackson is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou and announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post that read, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."



Since then, the couple can be seen in adorable pictures together. Amy is a popular actress who has worked in many Bollywood and South Indian films. Her last film was opposite Rajinikanth, titled 2.0.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram