2.0: Akshay Kumar Fans Upset With the Teaser, Tweet Disappointment
Despite having a budget of Rs 543 crore and extravagant VFX, fans are disappointed with the Teaser of 2.0.
A still from 2.0 teaser (YouTube)
2.0 is a multilingual film and marks the debut of Akshay Kumar in the South film industry. But, despite having a budget of Rs 543 crore and extravagant VFX, fans are disappointed. Reason being, that they couldn't see much of Akshay Kumar. The actor is precisely only in one shot and fans wished that they could see more of him in the anti-hero avatar.
Here's what fans have to say,
Okay, saw the teaser. But where's #AkshayKumar? #2point0 #2point0Teaser— Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) September 13, 2018
@shankarshanmugh @akshaykumar @LycaProductions Sir please get another teaser because Hindi belt audience are not liking the teaser because of 2 reason - bad VFX and Akshay Kumar small presence please make another teaser as early as possible,else it will effect on box-office.— Shailendra Singh (@Shailen52718180) September 13, 2018
Sir personally i Don’t like the teaser as it was a leaked teaser,almost everyone already saw it,Not worth waiting @LycaProductions why don’t you make new teaser ? Lazy people ,also didn’t saw a akshay kumar’s dialogue .Don’t cry for hindi collections.— Cartoon (@Games0fCart00n) September 13, 2018
Ek to mere Akshay Kumar ko kala safed kauwa sa bana diya.. oopar se ye kya ROFL trailer hai ??!! https://t.co/12SZw7rssZ— Mirchi Charu (@Mirchi_Charu) September 13, 2018
Akshay Kumar is not the villain he is the anti-hero the dark hero of the birds and animals who are endangered because of excessive use of mobile phones today! #2point0teaser is good but the #2point0trailer is supposed to be far better than this.— IKKA 2.0 (@TheAce1KKA) September 13, 2018
Now a days teaser is playing a vital role for promotion. This teaser not much expected level and I thought some powerful dialogues will be there in teaser from rajini and akshay kumar but I know movie will be good. That's the power of Shankar. #2Point0Teaser— (@RajKumar988929) September 13, 2018
A S Shankar directorial is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth.
The film brings back 'Chitti' the robot. To add to it, Akshay Kumar’s Crowman is worth watching. 2.0 also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
In case you missed the trailer, you can watch it here:
The film was earlier slated to release on October 18 last year, but in trying to better incorporate visual effects, it has been postponed several times. After much delay, it is now scheduled to release on November 29.
