2-min read

2.0: Akshay Kumar Fans Upset With the Teaser, Tweet Disappointment

Despite having a budget of Rs 543 crore and extravagant VFX, fans are disappointed with the Teaser of 2.0.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
2.0: Akshay Kumar Fans Upset With the Teaser, Tweet Disappointment
A still from 2.0 teaser (YouTube)
After a long wait, the makers of 2.0 finally released its teaser this morning. With much hype around the film, the teaser already has over 2 million hits in less than 4 hours.

2.0 is a multilingual film and marks the debut of Akshay Kumar in the South film industry. But, despite having a budget of Rs 543 crore and extravagant VFX, fans are disappointed. Reason being, that they couldn't see much of Akshay Kumar. The actor is precisely only in one shot and fans wished that they could see more of him in the anti-hero avatar.

Here's what fans have to say,


















A S Shankar directorial is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth.

The film brings back 'Chitti' the robot. To add to it, Akshay Kumar’s Crowman is worth watching. 2.0 also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

In case you missed the trailer, you can watch it here:



The film was earlier slated to release on October 18 last year, but in trying to better incorporate visual effects, it has been postponed several times. After much delay, it is now scheduled to release on November 29.

