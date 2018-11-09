2.0 Director S Shankar on Rajinikanth: Whatever He Does is Stylish, Massy and Beautiful

2.0, the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles, is among the most expensive Indian films ever made and promises to be a spectacle never seen before by the domestic audiences.However, the film’s director S Shankar says 2.0’s USP is not its grandeur but Rajinikanth.Praising the superstar at the film’s trailer launch, he said, “The biggest strength of the film is Rajini sir. Whatever he does it’s stylish, massy and beautiful. Despite so many years in acting, his performance is still fresh.”Shankar also shared Rajinikanth’s one unique quality that makes him a superstar. Recalling his experience while filming, he said, “When we started the shoot, he wasn’t keeping well. When we began in Delhi, it was a planning of 6 months and we didn’t know what to do. Despite being unwell, Rajini sir came to Delhi and shot the scenes.“He wore costumes weighing heavy and shot the scenes. Rajini sir was injured during one of the scenes and we wanted to take him to hospital. But he wanted to finish the shot and then go to the hospital. It is this dedication makes him the superstar.”Rajinikanth, in turn, was also all praises for Shankar. "He never fails his producers, exceptions will be there. In the last 25 years, he has always been improving. He is a great filmmaker, a showman, a magician, an Indian James Cameron and Steven Spielberg," he said at the trailer launch.Confident about 2.0’s bumper success, Rajinikanth added, "This film will not do well because of technical excellence or 3D or big people are involved in it and all that. Everyone puts hard work and efforts. Something will happen, some magic will work out for this film."2.0 is slated to release on November 29.