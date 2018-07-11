English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer To Be Released on November 29
2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth.
2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth.
Mumbai: Actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 will hit the screens on November 29.
Akshay, who is essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, on Wednesday tweeted: "Get ready for the ultimate clash, 2.0 on November 29, 2018!"
Director Shankar Shanmugham tweeted: "Hi everyone. At last the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on November 29, 2018. 2.0."
2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. 2.0 also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman
Also Watch
Akshay, who is essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, on Wednesday tweeted: "Get ready for the ultimate clash, 2.0 on November 29, 2018!"
Director Shankar Shanmugham tweeted: "Hi everyone. At last the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on November 29, 2018. 2.0."
2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. 2.0 also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Pose For a Perfect Family Photo With Their Daughter Radhya; See Pics
- Guess Who Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name to Shashank Khaitan for Dhadak? No, It's Not KJo
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Umtiti Heads France Into Final After 12 Years as Belgium Fall Short
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon