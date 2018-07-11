GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer To Be Released on November 29

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
Mumbai: Actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 will hit the screens on November 29.

Akshay, who is essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, on Wednesday tweeted: "Get ready for the ultimate clash, 2.0 on November 29, 2018!"

Director Shankar Shanmugham tweeted: "Hi everyone. At last the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on November 29, 2018. 2.0."

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. 2.0 also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman

