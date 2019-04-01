LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'2.0' Star Amy Jackson Just Announced Her Pregnancy With The Most Adorable Post

Actress-model Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou.

April 1, 2019
'2.0' Star Amy Jackson Just Announced Her Pregnancy With The Most Adorable Post
Actress-model Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou. Jackson, 27, who is best known for her films Ekk Deewana Tha (2012), Singh Is Bliing (2015) and 2.0 (2018), announced the big news following reports of her impending marriage with George.

Sharing a loved-filled picture of herself with George from a dreamy sunset, Amy wrote on Instagram: "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

In the picture, Amy can be seen embracing her baby bump as her fiance kisses her on the forehead. Take a look at Amy's post here:



According to reports, the couple will tie the knot in early 2020. The wedding will take place in Greece as the actress wanted a beach-side venue for her special day, as per a report in Times of India.

She announced her engagement with George earlier this year with a cryptic post.

Sharing a photo of George kissing her, Amy had posted: "Yes a gazillion times! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."



