2.0 Teaser Clips Leaked, Another Rajinikanth-Starrer Falls Prey to Piracy After Kaala

This is the second such leak this week to hit a Rajinikanth-starrer film. While with Kaala, the producers released the trailer before the scheduled time, this might not be possible with 2.0 as the VFX for the film still needs to be completed.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
Image: Twitter/@2Point0Movie
Just a couple of days after the teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala was leaked hours before its official launch, the teaser of the much-anticipated sci-fi film 2.0 seems to have met the same fate. A minute-and-a-half teaser trailer of the film has been leaked on to the internet, which has gone viral within hours of its upload.

Fans and analysts all around have condemned the piracy.










This is the second such leak this week to hit a Rajinikanth-starrer film. Hours before the planned launch, a rough version of the Kaala teaser found its way online. The leak put the producers in a fix who decided to release it earlier than the scheduled time. This, though, might not be possible with 2.0 as the VFX for the film still needs to be completed.

2.0 marks the Kollywood debut of Akshay Kumar, who plays a villain in what is touted to be Indian Cinema's most expensive film. The film has all the elements of Endhiran or Robot, the first part of the franchise, but on a scale and proportion that has never been brought before the domestic audience by an Indian production.

The film is being directed by Shankar and has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

The music launch programme for the film was held in Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

| Edited by: Sameeksha
