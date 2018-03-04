English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2.0 Teaser Clips Leaked, Another Rajinikanth-Starrer Falls Prey to Piracy After Kaala
This is the second such leak this week to hit a Rajinikanth-starrer film. While with Kaala, the producers released the trailer before the scheduled time, this might not be possible with 2.0 as the VFX for the film still needs to be completed.
Image: Twitter/@2Point0Movie
Just a couple of days after the teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala was leaked hours before its official launch, the teaser of the much-anticipated sci-fi film 2.0 seems to have met the same fate. A minute-and-a-half teaser trailer of the film has been leaked on to the internet, which has gone viral within hours of its upload.
Fans and analysts all around have condemned the piracy.
This is the second such leak this week to hit a Rajinikanth-starrer film. Hours before the planned launch, a rough version of the Kaala teaser found its way online. The leak put the producers in a fix who decided to release it earlier than the scheduled time. This, though, might not be possible with 2.0 as the VFX for the film still needs to be completed.
2.0 marks the Kollywood debut of Akshay Kumar, who plays a villain in what is touted to be Indian Cinema's most expensive film. The film has all the elements of Endhiran or Robot, the first part of the franchise, but on a scale and proportion that has never been brought before the domestic audience by an Indian production.
The film is being directed by Shankar and has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
The music launch programme for the film was held in Dubai's Burj Khalifa.
Fans and analysts all around have condemned the piracy.
Shocked to hear that #2point0 teaser has been leaked online by some miscreants. This kind of criminal adventurism should be stopped and strict action taken against the offenders.— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 4, 2018
Teaser fullaa Green Screenum, Blue Screenum palla ilikuthu . Paavam shankar and team - this is the result of many months of sleepless nights for them . All gone in a single leak. Will definitely have impact on release and revenue . #2point0 .— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 4, 2018
#2Point0 Teaser Leaked..#Kaala Teaser was also leaked & Launch was preponed. Technology spoils our excitement sometimes— Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) March 4, 2018


