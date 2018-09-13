English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2.0 Teaser: Watch Rajinikanth Prepare to Take Over Akshay Kumar
With 2.0 Teaser released it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is worth the wait.
Image Courtesy: A still from 2.0 (YouTube)
The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is finally out. The most expensive Indian film ever, it marks Akshay’s debut in the Tamil film industry. A S Shankar directorial, it is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth.
A VFX extravaganza, the teaser is a visual delight. It brings back 'Chitti' the robot. To add to it, Akshay Kumar’s Crowman will leave you stunned. Now that the teaser is out, it wouldn't be hyperbolic to say that 2.0 is sure worth the wait.
Watch it here:
Akshay Kumar treated his fans with the sci-fi thriller’s teaser on the pious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India’s Grandest Film: #2Point0! Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil...Who decides? #2Point0Teaser."
The Kesari actor will be seen playing the antagonist, Dr Richard/Crowman, while Rajini will reprise the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti from the first instalment, Robot.
Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
The film was earlier slated to release on October 18 last year, but in trying to better incorporate visual effects, it has been postponed several times. After much delay, it is now scheduled to release on November 29.
On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India’s Grandest Film: #2Point0 ! Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil...Who decides? #2Point0Teaser - https://t.co/dXniPzPlAt@2Point0Movie @DharmaMovies— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 13, 2018
