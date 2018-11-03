English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2.0 Trailer Launch: In My Whole Career, I Have Never Put So Much of Makeup, Says Akshay Kumar
Akshay plays the antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0, which marks his southern debut.
Akshay plays the antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0, which marks his southern debut.
Loading...
Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday said that his role in forthcoming multilingual science-fiction action drama 2.0 demanded him to wear more make-up than what he had worn in his entire career.
Akshay plays the antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0, which marks his southern debut.
Speaking at the trailer launch event here, Akshay said working on the project has been both challenging and fun.
Akshay began his speech in Tamil amid a loud cheer from the audiences. He said he practiced for two hours to speak in Tamil.
Quickly switching to English, Akshay said: "I can't express my feelings in words. I'm really thankful to Shankar sir and Lyca Productions for this opportunity."
Talking about his role, he said: "It was a very challenging role and it took a toll on my body. But the pain and sacrifice was worth it. My character required around 4 hours of prosthetic make-up and another hour and a half to remove it. In my whole career, I've never put so much of make-up."
The film, slated to release on November 29, in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles.
Akshay plays the antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0, which marks his southern debut.
Speaking at the trailer launch event here, Akshay said working on the project has been both challenging and fun.
Akshay began his speech in Tamil amid a loud cheer from the audiences. He said he practiced for two hours to speak in Tamil.
Quickly switching to English, Akshay said: "I can't express my feelings in words. I'm really thankful to Shankar sir and Lyca Productions for this opportunity."
Talking about his role, he said: "It was a very challenging role and it took a toll on my body. But the pain and sacrifice was worth it. My character required around 4 hours of prosthetic make-up and another hour and a half to remove it. In my whole career, I've never put so much of make-up."
The film, slated to release on November 29, in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- 2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- Zero Trailer: Anushka's 'Ganwar Pasand Hai Mujhe' Dialogue Inspires Memes; See the Best Ones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...