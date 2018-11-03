English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
Directed by S Shankar, the film is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth.
Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 marks Akshay Kumar’s debut in the Tamil film industry. (Image: Twitter/@2Point0Movie)
The first full-length trailer for 2.0, which is touted to be the most expensive Indian project ever, has arrived and it sees Rajinikanth take on Akshay Kumar's giant monster alone. Directed by S Shankar, the film is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Rajinikanth.
The film, which also marks Akshay's Tamil debut, sees him in the role of an antagonist, Dr Richard/Crowman. While Rajini will reprise his role of Dr Vaseegaran/Chitti from the original.
The nearly 2 minute-long trailer is packed with Rajinikanth's superhuman on-screen antics and shows Chitti's face-off with Akshay's cellphone-hating mutant scientist.
Akshay's character is determined to kill every person on the earth who uses a mobile phone. Soon, the evil scientist comes face to face with Chitti, version 2.0, and a huge battle takes place.
Watch it here:
At USD 75 million, 2.0 is more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics. Deadpool (2016) had originally cost only USD 58 million. Even X-Men (2000) was made in USD 75 million and Batman (1989) in USD 35 million.
The film also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in key roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
2.0 has, however, been a long time coming. The film, which was originally set to arrive in cinemas last year on Diwali, was later pushed to a December 2017 debut. It was once again moved a month further to January 2018, in order to allow more time for post-production. After too much rescheduling, the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer now has an official releasing date all ready for November 29.
Talking about the film, Akshay had earlier told IANS, “Rajini Sir is the real superstar. I would like to thank Shankar Sir for giving me the opportunity of working with a legend like Rajinikanth. I could've never imagined that I will get a chance to work in such a big and costly film like 2.0."
"I have done 130 films (in Bollywood). 2.0 was my 131st film. I can only say that during the making of those 130 films, I got to learn little from every film, but I was learning throughout the shooting of this film,” he added.
