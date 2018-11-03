GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2.0 Trailer Reactions: Twitterati Highly Disappointed With Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Film CGI

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
After keeping fans waiting for more than a year, the makers of 2.0 Saturday dropped the trailer of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's film. Directed by S Shankar, the film is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Rajinikanth. The nearly 2 minute-long trailer is packed with Rajinikanth's superhuman on-screen antics and shows Chitti's epic face-off with Akshay's cellphone-hating mutant scientist.

While some seemed genuinely impressed with the trailer, hailing Akshay's transformation as a gigantic mechanical crow, others expressed disappointment in film's CGI quality, saying it doesn't at all justify the huge amount on which the film is made.

At USD 75 million, 2.0 is more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics. Deadpool (2016) had originally cost only USD 58 million. Even X-Men (2000) was made in USD 75 million and Batman (1989) in USD 35 million.

Check out the reactions:






















The film marks Akshay's debut in Tamil cinema. It sees him in the role of an antagonist, Dr Richard/Crowman. While Rajini will reprise his role of Dr Vaseegaran/Chitti from the original.

The film also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in key roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

2.0 has, however, been a long time coming. The film, which was originally set to arrive in cinemas last year on Diwali, was later pushed to a December 2017 debut. It was once again moved a month further to January 2018, in order to allow more time for post-production. After too much rescheduling, the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer now has an official releasing date all ready for November 29.
