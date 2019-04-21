English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'2 Fast 2 Furious' Director John Singleton Hospitalised After Suffering Stroke
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke, his family members said.
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke, his family members said.
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke, his family members said.
"John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues," his family said in a statement on Saturday.
The stroke has been characterized by doctors as 'mild'.
Sources confirmed to variety.com that Singleton, known for movies including Boyz N the Hood, the 2000 remake of Shaft and 2 Fast 2 Furious, checked himself into the hospital earlier this week after experiencing pain in his leg.
Recently, Singleton was active in television. He is the creator and executive producer of the drama series Snowfall. He earned an Emmy nomination in 2017 for directing an episode of network FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story".
"We are sad to learn the news of John's condition, but we know he's a fighter. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at FX and his ‘Snowfall' family are with him and we are hopeful for a complete and speedy recovery," FX Networks said in a statement.
