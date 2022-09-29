2-Time Oscar Winner Tom Hanks Believes He Has Only Made 'Four Pretty Good Movies'

Tom Hanks’ statement that he has only made four “pretty good” films in the past 40 years has intrigued his fans. Since the 1980s, he has been a constant in Hollywood, appearing in films such as Splash!, Big, and The ‘Burbs. Although Tom Hanks has been in approximately 85 films, he only considers four of them to be very decent. However, what films in Hanks’ filmography he values the most isn’t quite clear.

Hanks announced his debut book, titled “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” out on May 9, 2023, while reflecting on his decades-long career in Hollywood. Even if everyone believes they do, he stated that “no one knows how a movie is made.” “I’ve made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I’m still amazed at how films come together.”

It is worth noting that Hanks has a propensity of speaking harshly about his previous work. Last year, Hanks was gracious enough to mention three of his own favourite movies on the Bill Simmons podcast. These three were ‘Cloud Atlas’, ‘Castaway’, and ‘A League of Their Own’.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Over the course of his four-decade acting career, Hanks has starred in some of the most iconic films in history, including Forest Gump and Philadelphia, both of which won him the Academy Award for best actor. Hanks received Oscar nominations for the films Cast Away, Big, Saving Private Ryan, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

According to an official synopsis, the book is about the movie business and the creation of a “colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it.” Hanks also asserts that his personal Hollywood experiences served as the inspiration for the novel’s storyline.

Hanks most recently appeared in the box office hit Elvisa nd Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here