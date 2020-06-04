MOVIES

1-MIN READ

2-year-old Inaaya's Pataudi-Kemmu Family Tree Artwork Will Melt Your Heart, See Pic

Inaaya Kemmu's innocence and understanding of family ties is visible in the artwork rendered by her. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 7:29 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan was left mighty impressed by her niece Inaaya Kemmu recently and the actress appreciated the little one by posting her artwork on social media. Inaaya invested time in coming up with the Pataudi-Kemmu family tree, showcasing every member of her family. Inaaya's art has not only bowled over Kareena but is also winning the hearts of many on social media.

A family tree rendered by Inaaya shows Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore at the very top, followed by Kareena and Saif, Soha and Saba Ali Khan. In the next level we can see Ibrahim, Sara and Taimur, who are Saif's kids. On her father Kunal Kemmu's side, we can the actor's parents Jyoti and Rani followed by him and his sister Krishna and finally Inaaya. The little girl's innocence and understanding of love and family bonding deserves your attention.

Sharing Inaaya's adorable pic with her artwork, Kareena wrote on social media, "My beautiful niece. Family forever."

Meanwhile, Inaaya recently celebrated her father Kunal's birthday and even played him a melody on her piano.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday 🎈@khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

