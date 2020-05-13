2-Year-Old Stormi Webster Teaches Us Patience in This Viral Video

Kylie Jenner decided to take up TikTok’s trending "Fruit Snack Challenge” and in a bid to try her daughter Stormi’s willpower, she placed a bowl of colourful candies in front of her.

The makeup mogul filmed the entire test on camera and uploaded it on Instagram. As the camera starts rolling, we see Stormi Webster settled on a couch as her mom tells her, “I’ll be giving you three of them (candies).”

Immediately the cute munchkin leaps forward in a quest to grab the chocolates, she is interrupted by Kylie who says, “But wait! You have to wait until mommy comes back. I am going to go to the bathroom.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then leaves Stormi with the bowl of candies. Stormi looks around to see if anyone is watching her and makes a lunge towards the sweets.

The adorable part comes when Stormi doesn’t give in and holds herself back. She starts reciting "Patience, patience" to herself and repeats it a few times.

Just then her mommy returns and Stormi gets really excited.

Kylie confirms with her baby girl if she kept her word. "Did you wait?" she asks to which Stormi responds "Yeah!" with a giggle. And jumps down from the couch to the table where the bowl is kept. Kylie too rewards the toddler with three of the candies as she promised.

Posting the clip, Kylie wrote, “Omg my BABYYY i had to take part in this challenge (sic).”

Soon, the comments section was filled with praises Stormi’s remarkable display of discipline and self-control. Kylie’s sister Kendall and model Gigi Hadid also showed lots of love.

Kim Kardashian West commented that the outcome would be different with her children. “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint (sic),” she wrote.

