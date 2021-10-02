2 Years of War: 'Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Put Huge Efforts‘, Says Director Siddharth Anand

After the film War became an all-time blockbuster two years ago, film’s director Siddharth Anand has established himself as one of the biggest directors of action films in Bollywood. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer set a new benchmark in the area of visual spectacle. Its box office record, excellent scale, hit songs and casting coup to pit Hrithik against Tiger made it a spectacular watch.

Siddharth says, “the sole aim of making War was to raise the bar of action and stunt in Hindi cinema. Our industry is so huge and we make so many films in a year, but very few of these films are action films which can be considered as a barren corner of our industry. I have been trying to make spectacular action films like War in the last 5-7 years, especially after 7 years of Bang Bang and have tried to contribute in the lonesome area of action film making."

“I chose subjects and stories. I write stories, I am constantly in search of such stories that can accommodate actions, which could redefine the genre. Yes, in the last 5-7 years, this has been my well-thought plan and now this has become my identity. I am being defined in terms of the action spectacle I create on celluloid and War is the shining witness of this endeavour. I am putting much more effort to bring a spectacle of a larger scale before the audience in my next venture, Siddharth added.

The director also disclosed why Aditya Chopra and he wanted to make War on such a large and grand scale. He also disclosed that bringing Hrithik vis-à-vis Tiger Shroff was actually a casting coup but this was not the only reason why War became an all-time blockbuster.

He says, “I do not think that the success of the War at the Box Office was due to its magnificent star cast. War came in 2019 and 3-4 years before this film hit the cinemas, you might have seen that most of the tentpole films of superstars had failed at the Box Office. Such films were unsuccessful. Actually, in those days, films with high-level concepts and with mid-range star-cast were doing well at the Box Offices. So, to have a big star cast in a tentpole film was a risky affair."

However, he thought, “it is safe to have a big star-cast because this allows you a budget to make films as per your wishes but it does not give you the guarantee of huge income at the Box Office."

“You are supposed to make a good film which can connect with the audience. Audiences have stopped chasing stars, they watch movies for the stories they have and they look for good films. But to have big stars is certainly a big bonus. But actors are aware of the realities, so they take their time in choosing films because they know that stars can give them openings, but films should have strong contents."

He further elaborates, “Hrithik and Tiger put huge efforts. They were not sitting quietly and said ‘do not worry, we have the strong collaboration of YRF, we have a huge banner, a good action director, and we are also not novice to films, so the success of film is a foregone conclusion’. No. They really worked hard and they know it. To make a great film, they raised the bar of their performance. To make War such a huge success, everyone – producers, artists and technicians put in their best efforts."

When the next generation will watch this movie, what will be the biggest takeaway for them from this movie?

According to Siddharth Anand, “for this generation, this movie would be a movie which has redefined the action genre. I would like to believe in this. To me, it seems that I have given them such a spectacle which they get to see only in international films."

He further says, “so, I think they can feel proud that we too have made such a film and we have the capability to make such movies on a much smaller budget than what is available to Hollywood movies. So yes, (I wish that they) remember it as a magnificent action movie. A film, which they can watch time and again and they can proudly say to their next-generation that ‘in those days, we too used to have such films.’ To me, it seems to be a big expectation, but I wish they remember this film as a wonderful action film."

