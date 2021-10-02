2 Years of War: Tiger Shroff Says the Film Forced Him to Increase His 'On-Screen Action Capacity'

Tiger Shroff hypnotized the audience with his magical dance and action skills and has proved him among the best action stars in Bollywood. The actor got a fine chance to flaunt his skills in the film War, which clocked in two years today. On the film’s second anniversary, the actor proudly says War is highly placed in his filmography.

He said, “War has raised the bar much higher and made the benchmark of action movie in Indian cinema very high. I am so proud of having this movie in my filmography. I thank my director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for entrusting me in the special project. This project has also given me opportunity to share the screen with my screen ideal Hrithik Roshan."

The actor further added, “War has forced me to increase my on-screen action capacity and I thoroughly enjoyed this challenge thrown upon me. I was physically exhausted, injured and drown. But it was good for this movie. I am overwhelmed by the abundance of love and appreciation this movie has received.”

In War, Tiger played the role of clever undercover agent Khalid, where he has shown the stunts ditching the death. Answering the most difficult action sequence to choose, he says, “this is difficult to answer. I would say that the introductory scene in which I had done hand to hand fight sequence without my director’s saying cut, is my most difficult scene."

Going on further he said, “This has inspired me to do something on big screen which is truly breathtaking. I would remember this scene forever. War has represented me in unprecedented way. I am so thankful to my producers for entrusting me so much. This movie has made me apple of eye of everyone. But it has made my life a bit difficult too because whenever I do action on the screen, I have to outshine myself."

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, he said, “Hrithik has been an ideal and inspiration for me. I was thrilled not just working with him but getting the opportunity to dance with him as well."

The actor added, “His discipline and dedication towards his talent is the thing which is a remarkable feature in all the great people. I had learned a lot each and every day spent in his company. It was my deep desire to share the screen with him and War has brought it true. So, I will always be thankful to the people who helped me to materialize my dream."

