20 Arrested for Protesting Against Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Alia Bhatt Terribly Misses Mom

The season 13 of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" has been mired in controversies right from its launch two weeks ago. Many organisations have sought ban on the show, raising objection over the concept of "Bed Friends Forever". Many have alleged the show is obscene and it maligns Indian culture. In the wake of the complaint, the Mumbai police has tightened the security outside the show host Salman Khan's house. According to an online portal, 20 people were arrested on Friday for protesting outside Salman's house.

Read: 20 Arrested Outside Salman Khan's House in Mumbai Over Bigg Boss Protest

Also read: As Bigg Boss 13 Hints at Ugly Fights in Making, Here are Most Controversial Fights of All Times in the Show

Also read: After an Ugly Fight, Paras Chhabra Tries to Patch up with Shehnaz Gill

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Written Updates: Girls Nominate Paras, Sidharth, Abu, Asim for Eviction

No matter how old we age, it's our mother's unconditional love that we tend to just not get enough of. Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared a post on her social media sharing that she was having one of those days when she is missing her mother Soni Razdan, 'terribly'.

Read: Alia Bhatt Terribly Misses Mom Soni Razdan, Shares Her Bedside Note

Virat Kohli is 4th in the list of most double centuries in Tests, along with Wally Hammond of England and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka. The record-breaking spree doesn’t end here. The Indian captain also crossed the 7000-run mark in Test cricket. The phenomenal performance by the cricketer has left a number of people spellbound, including His wife and Indian film actress Anushka Sharma and several Bollywood stars.

Read: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and B-town Stars Hail Virat Kohli for Breaking Don Bradman’s Record

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 and later this month, the couple will be celebrating their first Diwali together after marriage. In a recent interview, Deepika was asked how she plans to celebrate the festival post wedding. Without thinking much, she shared that it goes by the rule, that they won't socialise much and the day will be completely dedicated to their family.

Read: Here's How Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Plan to Celebrate Their First Diwali Post Marriage

Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are 'Selfishly Focused' On Careers, Not Thinking About Kids

The Sky is Pink was promoted at large scale as the actors of the film headed to events, reality shows and all other mediums to create a buzz around the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas even promoted the film on International talk shows. However, the promotions didn't transcend at the ticket window. The Shonali Bose directorial opened to a rather poor response at the box office.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's War Dominates Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink at Box Office

Also read: The Sky is Pink Movie Review: Priyanka-Farhan's Film Never Bruises You with Intensity

Also read: El Camino- A Breaking Bad Movie Review: Aaron Paul's Performance Aside, Film is a Big Letdown

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is in Awe of Husband Nick Jonas as He Dances on Her Song Pink Gulabi Sky, Watch Video

Days after blasting a police complaint lodged against 49 celebrities over an open letter they had written to PM Narendra Modi three months ago, actor Naseeruddin Shah said he stood by his statement and believes what he said was "needed to be said". Shah was in conversation with actor-director Anand Tiwari at the 9th edition of India Film Project in Mumbai on Saturday.

Read: Faced a Lot of Abuse by People Who had Nothing Better to Do: Naseeruddin Shah

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.