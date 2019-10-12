20 Arrested for Protesting Against Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Alia Bhatt Terribly Misses Mom
The season 13 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been mired in controversies right from its launch two weeks ago. Alia Bhatt terribly misses her mom Soni Razdan and shares mother's special bedside note for her.
The season 13 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been mired in controversies right from its launch two weeks ago. Alia Bhatt terribly misses her mom Soni Razdan and shares mother's special bedside note for her.
The season 13 of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" has been mired in controversies right from its launch two weeks ago. Many organisations have sought ban on the show, raising objection over the concept of "Bed Friends Forever". Many have alleged the show is obscene and it maligns Indian culture. In the wake of the complaint, the Mumbai police has tightened the security outside the show host Salman Khan's house. According to an online portal, 20 people were arrested on Friday for protesting outside Salman's house.
Read: 20 Arrested Outside Salman Khan's House in Mumbai Over Bigg Boss Protest
Also read: As Bigg Boss 13 Hints at Ugly Fights in Making, Here are Most Controversial Fights of All Times in the Show
Also read: After an Ugly Fight, Paras Chhabra Tries to Patch up with Shehnaz Gill
Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 Written Updates: Girls Nominate Paras, Sidharth, Abu, Asim for Eviction
No matter how old we age, it's our mother's unconditional love that we tend to just not get enough of. Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared a post on her social media sharing that she was having one of those days when she is missing her mother Soni Razdan, 'terribly'.
Read: Alia Bhatt Terribly Misses Mom Soni Razdan, Shares Her Bedside Note
Virat Kohli is 4th in the list of most double centuries in Tests, along with Wally Hammond of England and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka. The record-breaking spree doesn’t end here. The Indian captain also crossed the 7000-run mark in Test cricket. The phenomenal performance by the cricketer has left a number of people spellbound, including His wife and Indian film actress Anushka Sharma and several Bollywood stars.
Read: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and B-town Stars Hail Virat Kohli for Breaking Don Bradman’s Record
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 and later this month, the couple will be celebrating their first Diwali together after marriage. In a recent interview, Deepika was asked how she plans to celebrate the festival post wedding. Without thinking much, she shared that it goes by the rule, that they won't socialise much and the day will be completely dedicated to their family.
Read: Here's How Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Plan to Celebrate Their First Diwali Post Marriage
Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are 'Selfishly Focused' On Careers, Not Thinking About Kids
The Sky is Pink was promoted at large scale as the actors of the film headed to events, reality shows and all other mediums to create a buzz around the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas even promoted the film on International talk shows. However, the promotions didn't transcend at the ticket window. The Shonali Bose directorial opened to a rather poor response at the box office.
Read: Hrithik Roshan's War Dominates Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink at Box Office
Also read: The Sky is Pink Movie Review: Priyanka-Farhan's Film Never Bruises You with Intensity
Also read: El Camino- A Breaking Bad Movie Review: Aaron Paul's Performance Aside, Film is a Big Letdown
Also read: Priyanka Chopra is in Awe of Husband Nick Jonas as He Dances on Her Song Pink Gulabi Sky, Watch Video
Days after blasting a police complaint lodged against 49 celebrities over an open letter they had written to PM Narendra Modi three months ago, actor Naseeruddin Shah said he stood by his statement and believes what he said was "needed to be said". Shah was in conversation with actor-director Anand Tiwari at the 9th edition of India Film Project in Mumbai on Saturday.
Read: Faced a Lot of Abuse by People Who had Nothing Better to Do: Naseeruddin Shah
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Lionel Messi Does Not Like Being Called 'God' by Fans
- Bigg Boss 13: Who will Get evicted from the House this Week? Vote Here
- Mary Kom Questions Decision in World Boxing Championships Semi-final Loss
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing