20 Arrested Outside Salman Khan's House in Mumbai Over Bigg Boss Protest

The season 13 of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" has been mired in controversies right from its launch two weeks ago. Many organisations, including Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) have sought ban on the show, raising objection over the concept of "Bed Friends Forever". Many have alleged the show is obscene and it maligns Indian culture.

Now, the Rajasthan-based organisation Karni Sena has reportedly complained against the show. In the wake of the complaint, the Mumbai police has tightened the security outside the show host Salman Khan's house.

According to online portal Bollywood Hungama, 20 people were arrested on Friday for protesting outside Salman's house.

Also, a man named Updesh Rana, posted a video in which he can be seen standing outside Salman's house and warning the actor and show's makers to stop spreading obscenity in the Bigg Boss house.

Karni Sena wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming "Bigg Boss" is insulting Hindu culture and traditions.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar demanding that the show be taken off air. In his letter, the BJP legislator has alleged that the "show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing".

"The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to become bed partners which was unacceptable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, is trying to make India regain its lost glory and, on the other, such shows were demeaning the country's culture," he wrote.

The BJP lawmaker also demanded a censor mechanism for content being aired on television in order to prevent such incidents in future.

This is the 13th season of the reality show which is hugely popular and has made celebrities of commoners as well.

