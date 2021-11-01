20 Celebrities Arrested for Gambling From Actor Naga Shaurya’s Telangana Farmhouse

The Telangana Police raided a farmhouse in the suburbs of Hyderabad and arrested several bigwigs of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh gambling. The police have also seized money in lakhs.

A senior police officer stationed at the Hyderabad police headquarters told the media that 20 celebrities of the South Indian film industry were arrested for allegedly playing the gambling game poker at the farmhouse.

The police officer further said that they have seized several mobile phones and around Rs 24 lakh in cash from the celebrities at the farmhouse.

“The raids at the farmhouse were made on intelligence input. We were regularly receiving inputs that the farmhouse located in the suburbs of the Hyderabad city has been converted into a casino,” added the police officer.

The officer further said that they had inputs that bigwigs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana visit the farmhouse located in a mansion near the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad to gamble. As per the police officer, the farmhouse was frequently visited by high-profile politicians and businessmen to try their luck in gambling.

According to several media reports, the farmhouse raided by police is owned by popular Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya. Actor Naga Shaurya is yet to give his comments on the incident.

Naga Shuarya was last seen with Ritu Varma in the movie Varudu Kavalenu. The movie had hit the screens on October 29. The movie is directed by director Lakshmi Sowjanya. The film also stars Murali Sharma, Anand, Kalyani Natarajan, Nadhiya, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Kireeti Damaraju and Himaja. The movie’s dialogues have been written by Ganesh Kumar Ravuri and are receiving applause from the audience.

