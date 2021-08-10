20 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: When Alia Bhatt Suggested Film's Sequel With Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra

On the occasion when his cult film Dil Chahta Hai has completed 20 years, Farhan Akhtar has announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa with Bollywood‘s leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Supposedly, it is a film based on a road trip as is hinted at by the announcement motion poster. Alia Bhatt, however, had expressed her wish of working with Farhan way back in 2015. While promoting her movie Shandaar, she told a leading daily that she wants to star in Dil Chahta Hai’s sequel. As for her co-stars, she had chosen Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor.

“Pari (Parineeti), Shraddha and I should work in the sequel to Dil Chahta Hai as three friends. I think that’s a superb idea. It will be so much fun. Should I call Farhan regarding the film, and make it happen," Hindustan Times had quoted her as saying.

Later, in another interview, the news outlet quoted Farhan as saying, “I got to know that Alia wants to do a DCH part 2 with Shraddha and Parineeti. That (thought) stayed in my head, and I am thinking about it very strongly, but this time with three girls (as the protagonists). We will see how it goes." It is said that the filmmaker later had a conversation with the actress regarding this.

Jee Le Zaraa is written by Farhan, his sister Zoya Akhtar and their long time collaborator Reema Kagti. The movie’s release date and other details are awaited still. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment has also completed 20 years recently. In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Jee Le Zaraa is slated to be released in 2023.

