20 Years Of Gadar: Director Anil Sharma Looking For A Good Script To Make Sequel  

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ the blockbuster film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, completed 20 years of its releases on Tuesday (Today). The film released in 2001 on this day had become a huge box-office success as people rushed to watch it in large numbers in theatres across the country.

Now, Gadar director Anil Sharma has talked about the sequel of the movie. He asserted that he will “definitely think of making” a sequel of the film when he gets a script having a combination of drama and realism, he will definitely think of making it.

Anil Sharma’s Gadar was released on this day along with Ashutosh Gowariker’s film ‘Lagaan’ and both the films were big hits at that time. Sharma is currently busy chalking out a plan for the sequel of Apne starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.

On the completion of 20 years of ‘Gadar’ today, Anil Sharma said, ‘I can make a film today without any changes, and it will be a big success. It is a realistic film and youth will connect with it. If you ask me, Gadar has elements of Ramayana. Lord Ram went to Lanka to pick up Sita, we have followed a similar plot in our film which is why we make our mark with the story even after so many years.”

After 20 years, fans are curious to know whether the legendary film will have a sequel. To this, Anil Sharma said, “The day I crack the right plot, which will offer a combination of drama and realism, I will start working on the sequel."

“My son Utkarsh, who plays Sunny’s son Jeetu in the film, has grown up. So there is room for a second installment,” he added.

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ is a romance-action drama set against the backdrop of partition.

