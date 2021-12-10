20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: You Are My Soniya Track Sets Friday Mood for Kareena Kapoor

“Good looks, good looks, good looks,” is how fans remember Kareena Kapoor’s character Pooja Sharma, better known as Poo in the family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film, which became a cult classic, recently clocked 20 years of release. Kareena, who became an overnight sensation with her ultra sophisticated and fashionista character is marking 20 years of K3G today. In a flashback state of mind, Kareena played the music video of the song You Are My Soniya, which had become the anthem of the kids of the 80s and 90s.

In the track, Kareena wore a sensuous red outfit, years before co-ord fashion became the rage of the present-day runway. Slaying in a sequined crop top and werking the dangerously-low knee-high slit leather pants, Poo was a style icon way ahead of time. The star enticed Hrithik Roshan’s Rohan to the dance floor and together the duo casted a spell. But one cannot forget how Poo paired the iconic ensemble with mismatched pumps!

Just a day ago, Kareena was clicked having fun with the shutterbugs. In a paparazzi video, the actress was seen sitting next to her sister Karisma as the cameramen tried to click her pictures. Kareena tried to hide her face in a black sweatshirt and held it up against the window. The sweatshirt had the words written - ‘gym class today,’ one of Poo’s iconic dialogues from the film.

A few days ago, K3G director Karan Johar shared a post on Instagram and asked fans to join the team to celebrate the momentous occasion for the entire week.

Karan threw a party at his residence and invited some of his closest friends from the industry.

Kareena, Karisma, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor were photographed on their way to Karan’s party.

