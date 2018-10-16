GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now

Here's Shah Rukh Khan's journey from a naive Fauji to a well-groomed man flaunting a suave salt and pepper avatar in his latest films.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
It was in 1998 that Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made it to the screens and became one of the most memorable movies of Bollywood. The rom-com made Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Shah Rukh Khan household names. Their style statements were followed across the globe. Now, after 20 years of its release, KKHH is still a film to give us major fashion goals. It’s probably ‘that’ film which changed Shah Rukh Khan’s look in the coming years.

To prove our point, we have revisited Shah Rukh’s look over the years, since his first projects, to see how much he has changed.

Here's Shah Rukh Khan's journey from a naive Fauji to a well-groomed man flaunting a suave salt and pepper avatar in his latest films.

Fauji

It was in 1989 that Shah Rukh made his debut on television as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai making people admire his raw charm.

537e3f8a92ef9.image
A Still of Shah Rukh Khan from Doordarshan's show Fauji

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Be it his 'cool' necklace or baggy Tommy Hilfiger jackets, the actor gave new fashion goals to every teen around.



Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

It was Shah Rukh who convinced people that wearing a hat and playing Mandolin could impress girls in mustard fields.



Dil To Pagal Hai

The actor made sportswear a trend as he flaunted polo t-shirts and denim in Yash Chopra’s film.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🌹SHAH RUKH KHAN🌹 (@iamsrk_afifa) on



Don

For this remake, SRK flaunted a ponytail setting a new fashion trend for Bollywood male leads.



Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Shah Rukh took up the challenge to portray the simple Surinder "Suri" Sahni and the peppy Raj Kapoor at the same time.


View this post on Instagram

#rabnebanadijodi 🎬 . . . #shahrukhkhan #SRK #Bollywood #anushkasharma #bollywoodsong #hintfilmi #music #ınstagrammusic #kingofbollywood #kingkhan #kingofromance #baadshahbollywood #india #hindistan #globalstars #Beautifulcouple #shah_rukh_khan #baadshah #kajol #srkkajol #hindimovie #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactors #Raees #Zero


A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan /AE🔵 (@shahrukh.khan.ae) on




Paheli

While it was hard to imagine him in Rajasthani avatar, Shah Rukh pulled the rustic looks effortlessly with a pagdi and traditional attire.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
❤️ Paheli ❤️ @iamsrk #ranimukherjee #shahrukhkhan #srkrani #paheli #srkkingoftheworld #srkkingofbollywood #followme @srk_love99 😏 A post shared by LoveSRK❤️ (@lovesrk_bolly) on


Om Shanti Om

A journey of a background actor to a superstar, Shah Rukh wore shabby bell- bottoms to perfectly fit designer jackets in Farah Khan’s film. And, his six-pack abs were unmissable.



View this post on Instagram

The best song of the hole movie 😀 [#SrK | #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan ] 🎬#OmShantiOm 🎤#DardEDisco


A post shared by @ oldkingsfp on



Aśoka

One of his really different looks, Shah Rukh donned the medieval jewellery with kohled eyes.



Zero
Breaking all barriers, the actor transformed himself to play a vertically challenged man.



View this post on Instagram

#bollywoodnews Didn't see that coming #srkzero #dwarf character might be from another planet? #srkfan #srkfanclub #bollywood #bolly #anushkasharma #katrinakaif #srk

A post shared by Talking@TheMovies podcast (@talkingatthemovies) on



Do we still need to say that he was a trendsetter then, he is a trendsetter now?
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...