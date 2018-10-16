20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now

View this post on Instagram

It was in 1998 that Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made it to the screens and became one of the most memorable movies of Bollywood. The rom-com made Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Shah Rukh Khan household names. Their style statements were followed across the globe. Now, after 20 years of its release, KKHH is still a film to give us major fashion goals. It’s probably ‘that’ film which changed Shah Rukh Khan’s look in the coming years.To prove our point, we have revisited Shah Rukh’s look over the years, since his first projects, to see how much he has changed.Here's Shah Rukh Khan's journey from a naive Fauji to a well-groomed man flaunting a suave salt and pepper avatar in his latest films.It was in 1989 that Shah Rukh made his debut on television as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai making people admire his raw charm.A Still of Shah Rukh Khan from Doordarshan's show FaujiBe it his 'cool' necklace or baggy Tommy Hilfiger jackets, the actor gave new fashion goals to every teen around.It was Shah Rukh who convinced people that wearing a hat and playing Mandolin could impress girls in mustard fields.The actor made sportswear a trend as he flaunted polo t-shirts and denim in Yash Chopra’s film.

For this remake, SRK flaunted a ponytail setting a new fashion trend for Bollywood male leads.Shah Rukh took up the challenge to portray the simple Surinder "Suri" Sahni and the peppy Raj Kapoor at the same time.

#rabnebanadijodi

While it was hard to imagine him in Rajasthani avatar, Shah Rukh pulled the rustic looks effortlessly with a pagdi and traditional attire.A journey of a background actor to a superstar, Shah Rukh wore shabby bell- bottoms to perfectly fit designer jackets in Farah Khan’s film. And, his six-pack abs were unmissable.

The best song of the hole movie 😀 [#SrK | #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan ] 🎬#OmShantiOm 🎤#DardEDisco

One of his really different looks, Shah Rukh donned the medieval jewellery with kohled eyes.Breaking all barriers, the actor transformed himself to play a vertically challenged man.

#bollywoodnews Didn't see that coming #srkzero #dwarf character might be from another planet?

Do we still need to say that he was a trendsetter then, he is a trendsetter now?