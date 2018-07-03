20 Years of Satya: Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee Thank RGV For Changing Their Lives
The movie is considered a cult classic in Indian cinema, where realistic depiction of the Indian underworld is not seen often.
"20 years back my first film released. And changed my life forever . Being part of it was like going to the best film school in the world. All that I know I learned on one film and from one man. Thank you RGV," Kashyap tweeted.
20 years back my first film released. And changed my life forever . Being part of it was like going to the best film school in the world. All that I know I learned on one film and from one man . Thank you @RGVzoomin— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 2, 2018
Manoj wrote: "A braveheart came and changed my life and so many others with his sheer conviction. Thank you sir for your trust in us and your madness about the medium. Always grateful, RGV."
A brave heart came and changed my life and so many others with his sheer conviction. Thank you sirrr for your trust in us and your madness about the medium always grateful.@RGVzoomin #20yearsofSatya— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2018
Even Apurva Asrani, who edited the intense gangster drama, was caught in nostalgia.
"Eros cinema, Bombay. The first show of my first film plays today in 1998. A young, spirited team chews its nails in anticipation. Then Bhiku Mhatre shouts to the city shoreline 'Mumbai Ka King Kaun?' and the audience erupts in ecstasy. Life will never be the same again. 20 years of 'Satya'."
Eros cinema, Bombay. The 1st show of my 1st film plays today in ‘98. A young, spirited team chews its nails in anticipation. Then Bhikhu Mhatre shouts to the city shoreline ‘Mumbai Ka King Kaun?’ & the audience erupts in ecstasy. Life will never be the same again. #20YearsOfSatya— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) July 3, 2018
Varma also replied to Kasyap's warm wishes.
Sir I truly believe great films happen and one can’t make them happen ..You too know that we can only conceive a baby and then the baby takes on its own life .All of us involved should be happy the baby called SATYA grew up to be of of great value to all of us who parented it 👍 https://t.co/YBy8d5AWYu— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
