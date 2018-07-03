GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
20 Years of Satya: Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee Thank RGV For Changing Their Lives

The movie is considered a cult classic in Indian cinema, where realistic depiction of the Indian underworld is not seen often.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, which today clocked two decades since its release, was a life-changing experience for Anurag Kashyap -- who co-wrote it with Saurabh Shukla -- and for actor Manoj Bajpayee, who played the memorable Bhiku Mhatre in it.

"20 years back my first film released. And changed my life forever . Being part of it was like going to the best film school in the world. All that I know I learned on one film and from one man. Thank you RGV," Kashyap tweeted.




Manoj wrote: "A braveheart came and changed my life and so many others with his sheer conviction. Thank you sir for your trust in us and your madness about the medium. Always grateful, RGV."




Even Apurva Asrani, who edited the intense gangster drama, was caught in nostalgia.

"Eros cinema, Bombay. The first show of my first film plays today in 1998. A young, spirited team chews its nails in anticipation. Then Bhiku Mhatre shouts to the city shoreline 'Mumbai Ka King Kaun?' and the audience erupts in ecstasy. Life will never be the same again. 20 years of 'Satya'."




The movie is considered a cult classic in Indian cinema, where realistic depiction of the Indian underworld is not seen often.

Varma also replied to Kasyap's warm wishes.





(With IANS inputs)

