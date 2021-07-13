20 Years of Tum Bin: Here's What Actors Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha are Doing Now

Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar’s musical hit Tum Bin, which marked the successful debut of the duo, clocked in 20 years. Tum Bin’s music broke records instantly and trade reports suggest more than 2 lakhs of music cassettes were sold back then. The musical journey not only led to remarkable collaborations between the two like Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai or Thappad, but it also launched four fresh and memorable faces – Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Raqesh Bapat and Himanshu Malik. On the film’s 20th anniversary, we look back at its stars and their life post Tum Bin.

Priyanshu Chatterjee, who has worked extensively in both the Hindi and Bengali film industry, went on to collaborate with Sinha and Kumar for Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, after Tum Bin. He has several films to his name like Manoj Bajpayee starrer Pinjar, Madhoshi, Bhoothnath, Baadshaho, and Shikara. In the Bengali film industry, he has appeared in acclaimed films like Moner Manush, Bhorer Allo, Iti Mrinalini, and Shankhachil.

Actress and model Sandali Sinha, who played the character of Pia Varma in the film, had a special appearance in the 2016 sequel of Tum Bin. After her debut, she co-starred with Priyanshu in the film Pinjar and went on to do a couple of films and TV shows including Om, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and Star Plus’s Tanha. However, Tum Bin remains one of her most successful flicks. She last appeared on screen in Tum Bin 2.

Raqesh Bapat is a well-known face on television with shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Qubool Hai, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui to his name. After Tum Bin, he appeared in another musical hit, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. The actor and model also has a strong presence in the Marathi film industry. On the occasion of his debut film completing 20 years, he took to Instagram to share a small clip along with a heartfelt post. “Tum Bin wasn’t just a new chapter, it was a re-birth of sorts. Re-birth of my dreams, my passions and my aspirations," he mentioned in his note.

Before debuting as an actor, Himanshu Malik had featured in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Sonu Nigam’s music videos. Prior to Tum Bin, he acted in Mira Nair’s Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love and Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle, but it was Anubhav Sinha’s film that gave him his big break and brought him under the spotlight. His next big films were Khwahish opposite Mallika Sherawat, LOC Kargil, Rakht and Yamala Pagla Deewana. In 2007 he debuted in the Kannada film industry with Sajni. Himanshu was last seen in the 2018 film 3 Storeys.

The music of Tum Bin composed by Nikhil-Vinay and written by Faaiz Anwar not only became instant hits then but also top several playlists today like Jagjit Singh’s Koi Fariyaad or the title track sung by K.S. Chithra. Needless to say, the film remains a cult classic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here