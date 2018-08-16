English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
20 Years On, This is How the Punjabi Boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Looks
The child actors of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are now grown adults and this is how they look 20 years after the film's release.
This is how Parzaan Dastur and Sana Saeed — who appeared as child actors in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai — look now. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Remember the young Punjabi boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? The one who said the now-iconic dialogue: "Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao"?
With the film clocking 20 years on October 16 this year, its child actors are now grown adults. While Sana Saeed — who played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali — has featured in several television shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na over the years, Parzaan Dastur — the Punjabi boy — has largely been away from the limelight.
Well, he has grown up to become a handsome young man. He shared a then-and-now image with Sana on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the two decades that have flown by since the two starred as child artistes in the 1998 blockbuster film.
He captioned the image: “When time flies... #20yearsofKKHH” giving all us ‘90s kids nostalgic feels.
Talking about the film, Karan Johar had earlier revealed that he had to beg Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji to agree to be a part of his directorial debut. "I had lot of trouble while casting for Rani Mukerji's part. I had approached eight heroines and no one agreed. I became like a beggar," he said.
"Even for Salman Khan's part, I had to roam here and there. I had to literally beg Salman and Rani to be on board," he added.
Now a cult classic, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred popular on-screen pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as leads. Rani featured in a supporting role and Salman had an extended guest appearance.
Watch the making of the film here:
Also Watch
With the film clocking 20 years on October 16 this year, its child actors are now grown adults. While Sana Saeed — who played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali — has featured in several television shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na over the years, Parzaan Dastur — the Punjabi boy — has largely been away from the limelight.
Well, he has grown up to become a handsome young man. He shared a then-and-now image with Sana on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the two decades that have flown by since the two starred as child artistes in the 1998 blockbuster film.
He captioned the image: “When time flies... #20yearsofKKHH” giving all us ‘90s kids nostalgic feels.
Talking about the film, Karan Johar had earlier revealed that he had to beg Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji to agree to be a part of his directorial debut. "I had lot of trouble while casting for Rani Mukerji's part. I had approached eight heroines and no one agreed. I became like a beggar," he said.
"Even for Salman Khan's part, I had to roam here and there. I had to literally beg Salman and Rani to be on board," he added.
Now a cult classic, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred popular on-screen pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as leads. Rani featured in a supporting role and Salman had an extended guest appearance.
Watch the making of the film here:
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gold Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Gets His Highest Opener Ever
- A 4-Year-Old Indian Boy Had a 'Whistling Cough.' Here's What the Doctors Found.
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- Facebook, Amazon and Twitter Are Becoming Front Runners in Live Sports Broadcasting
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...