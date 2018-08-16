20 Years On, This is How the Punjabi Boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Looks

Remember the young Punjabi boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? The one who said the now-iconic dialogue: "Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao"?With the film clocking 20 years on October 16 this year, its child actors are now grown adults. While Sana Saeed — who played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali — has featured in several television shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na over the years, Parzaan Dastur — the Punjabi boy — has largely been away from the limelight.Well, he has grown up to become a handsome young man. He shared a then-and-now image with Sana on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the two decades that have flown by since the two starred as child artistes in the 1998 blockbuster film.He captioned the image: “When time flies... #20yearsofKKHH” giving all us ‘90s kids nostalgic feels.Talking about the film, Karan Johar had earlier revealed that he had to beg Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji to agree to be a part of his directorial debut. "I had lot of trouble while casting for Rani Mukerji's part. I had approached eight heroines and no one agreed. I became like a beggar," he said."Even for Salman Khan's part, I had to roam here and there. I had to literally beg Salman and Rani to be on board," he added.Now a cult classic, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred popular on-screen pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as leads. Rani featured in a supporting role and Salman had an extended guest appearance.Watch the making of the film here: