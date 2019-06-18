Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After 13 Days and a Strong Opening, Rs 200 Crore Club Still Evades Salman Khan's Bharat

Despite being the biggest opener of the year so far, Bharat is yet to cross the 200 crore mark in its second week.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
After 13 Days and a Strong Opening, Rs 200 Crore Club Still Evades Salman Khan's Bharat
Salman Khan on Bharat's poster.
Salman Khan's Bharat opened with a bang on Eid, becoming the biggest opener of 2019 so far. The film, that earned Rs 42 crores on Day 1, touched the 150 crore mark by the end of opening weekend. Since Eid was on a Wednesday, the film had the advantage of an extended weekend.

However, Bharat's luck ran out soon enough, with ticket sales dipping drastically in the second week. The film went on a downward spiral, and is yet to touch the Rs 200 crore mark after 13 days of release. According to Bollywood Hungama, Bharat has earned Rs 192 crores so far at the domestic box office.

Jointly produced by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is full of drama, action, emotion, and comedy. Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. It has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide.

Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to my Father (2014). The movie traces India's post-Independence history displaying the account of the lead character Bharat's life over a period of around 60 years after the Partition.

Singer Sona Mohapatra took a dig at Salman Khan yesterday, quoting the diminishing box office numbers of Bharat. The Ambarsariya singer retweeted a Box Office India report of Bharat's box office collections and took a jibe at the star, requesting fans to "stop worshipping these paper tigers", claiming that the actor had failed to "deliver a single, full week of returns".

Salman Khan films have set a box office benchmark of their own. Besides the guaranteed viewership of all Bhai fans, the films are also promoted at a large scale. Bharat was no exception, but its box office collections haven't been as mindblowing as expected.

