After 13 Days and a Strong Opening, Rs 200 Crore Club Still Evades Salman Khan's Bharat
Despite being the biggest opener of the year so far, Bharat is yet to cross the 200 crore mark in its second week.
Salman Khan on Bharat's poster.
Salman Khan's Bharat opened with a bang on Eid, becoming the biggest opener of 2019 so far. The film, that earned Rs 42 crores on Day 1, touched the 150 crore mark by the end of opening weekend. Since Eid was on a Wednesday, the film had the advantage of an extended weekend.
However, Bharat's luck ran out soon enough, with ticket sales dipping drastically in the second week. The film went on a downward spiral, and is yet to touch the Rs 200 crore mark after 13 days of release. According to Bollywood Hungama, Bharat has earned Rs 192 crores so far at the domestic box office.
Jointly produced by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is full of drama, action, emotion, and comedy. Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. It has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide.
Bharat is based on the South Korean film Ode to my Father (2014). The movie traces India's post-Independence history displaying the account of the lead character Bharat's life over a period of around 60 years after the Partition.
Singer Sona Mohapatra took a dig at Salman Khan yesterday, quoting the diminishing box office numbers of Bharat. The Ambarsariya singer retweeted a Box Office India report of Bharat's box office collections and took a jibe at the star, requesting fans to "stop worshipping these paper tigers", claiming that the actor had failed to "deliver a single, full week of returns".
Salman Khan films have set a box office benchmark of their own. Besides the guaranteed viewership of all Bhai fans, the films are also promoted at a large scale. Bharat was no exception, but its box office collections haven't been as mindblowing as expected.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
- Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan
- ICC World Cup 2019 | It Hurts to See the West Indies Struggle: Ambrose
- Taylor Swift Flaunts Ring Worth USD 15,000 & Other Blingy Accessories in 'You Need to Calm Down'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s