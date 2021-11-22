'200 Pushups, Protein-Rich Diet': As Kartik Aryan Turns 31, Here's His Fitness Mantra

Kartik Aryan is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. Along with his chocolate-boy looks, the Pyar ka Punchnama star remains the talk of the town for his fitness.

The actors’ social media posts are full of his workout sessions and post-workout pictures. Many fans look forward to Kartik Aryan’s fitness for inspiration and motivation. To maintain his fitness, Kartik does not hesitate to work out late at night. The actor has recently shared a post-midnight workout selfie on his Instagram.

Unlike most Bollywood actors, Kartik Aaryan prefers to follow a vegetarian diet as it reduces the risk of rapidly increasing fat in the body. Kartik is also considered very disciplined regarding daily exercise. The actor’s daily diet mostly consists of protein-rich food.

Today, on the 31st birthday of the heartthrob, read on to know how he keeps himself fit and is dedicated to his fitness routine.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor once talked about his daily diet during an interview. Every morning, he said, he drinks a glass of lukewarm lemon water on an empty stomach, which helps reduce fat accumulation, as well as improves metabolism. The actor keeps his daily diet simple.

To stay fit, hydration is important. Kartik believes that it is very important to always keep the body hydrated to stay fit. Being a vegetarian, he consumes more protein-rich food. Apart from this, according to his trainer, Kartik eats a little every two hours. Instead of drinking regular tea or coffee, he prefers to drink green tea every day.

Kartik further explained that his trainers keep making changes to his daily diet and workout routine so that his body doesn’t fall into monotony. In another interview, Kartik revealed that it took him almost 6 months to make 6-pack abs.

He stated that to stay fit, “I do 200 pushups and jump rope 500 times daily.” Kartik also goes for mountain climbing as exercise. He also resorts to other exercises including leg crunches, leg raises and cycling.

