Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
2000 Cinema Theatres Remain Shut in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
About 2,000 theatres in the two Telugu states were not screening movies in response to the shutdown-call given by South Indian Film Producers Council.
This image is for representational purpose.
Hyderabad/Vijayawada: Cinema theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remained shut for the second consecutive day on Saturday over the issue of Virtual Print Fee (DPF).
About 2,000 theatres in the two Telugu states were not screening movies in response to the shutdown-call given by South Indian Film Producers Council.
Some multiplexes on Saturday screened English and Hindi movies but there were no shows of Telugu films.
Cinema theatres in other southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala also remained closed to demand reduction of VPF.
The joint action committee formed by the producers from all southern states has declared that the shutdown will continue till the Digital Service Providers (DSPs) reduce VPF for regional language films.
The council said there will be no screening of movies in all the theatres till DSPs bring down the VPF and eventually withdraw it as they have done for English movies.
Meanwhile, DSPs have called the leaders of the joint action committee for talks to sort out the issue.
The producers and distributors claim that the DSPs were charging Rs 22,500 as VPF, per screen, causing huge losses to them. They said the DSPs were also charging a hefty fee for trailers and advertisements.
