2018 Was Not That Great a Year For Me, Says Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik, who says depression doesn't come just from heartbreaks, confesses to un-following people since social media hampers his peace of mind sometimes.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
2018 Was Not That Great a Year For Me, Says Armaan Malik
(Image: Yogen Shah)

Depression is more common than we think and Bollywood celebrities have slowly started coming out in the open about their issues with mental health. Playback singer Armaan Malik, who has recently come up with a new single on heartbreak titled Tootey Khwab, shared his own battle with the low phase in his life.

In an interview, the actor clarified love not being the sole reasons for heartbreaks and other causes play a part too. “I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise. I felt 2018 was not that great year for me which is why I started travelling, just spending some time alone, just trying to explore things. I have been working since the age of 9 and I feel that somewhere I haven’t enjoyed my life much. I think a lot of it stems from social media when you see other people posting," Armaan said.

Armaan blames the social media for feeling this way and in response has started by un-following a few people who he wishes not to see on his daily feed. “Somewhere I feel that we feel so alone sometimes despite having loved ones around,” he added. But he attributes feeling loved when he is among his fans who often cheer him up by sending quotes and tweets to cheer him up.

Talking about his new video in an earlier interview, he had said, "We live in an era where we fall in and out of love very easily. We are not those lovers anymore who sulk after a breakup, as it used to happen in the case of old-world romance. But I also have seen friends who went through rejection and heartbreak, and cried before moving on." The video captures the journey of a normal boy, who pends sown an emotional song after his break-up, turning him to a singing star overnight.

