2021 Creative Arts Emmys: WandaVision Wins Three Awards, First Victory For Marvel

The critically acclaimed Marvel Studios series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany created history by winning three awards at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys. This is the first time that Marvel Studios has won an Emmy Award. WandaVision lifted the trophies for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for ‘Agatha All Along.’ WandaVision had also earned 23 Emmy nominations, making it the highest for a limited series and second-highest for a series, overall.

Another Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were nominated for five Emmy awrds. However, the show did not manage to pick up a trophy. Marvel Studios is slowly getting warming up to award season. In 2018, it won three Oscars in Best production Design, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design for Black Panther. It also made history as the furst superhero film to get a Best Picture nomination.

Apart from this Netflix’s critically acclaimed chess-themed limited series The Queen’s Gambit won nine Emmy awards, topping the Creative Emmys. Closely following The Queen’s Gambit was The Mandalorian, which won seven Emmys. RuPaul’s Drag Race and Saturday Night Live each won five awards. The streaming service Netflix lead others with 34 wins, followed by Disney+ winning 13 and HBO Max getting 10 awards.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

CEREMONY 1

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fargo – Dana Gonzales (Episode: “East/West") (FX)

Mare of Easttown – Ben Richardson (Episode: “Illusions") (HBO)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit – Steven Meizler (Netflix)

Small Axe – Shabier Kirchner (Episode: “Mangrove") (Prime Video)

The Underground Railroad – James Laxton (Episode: “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter") (Prime Video)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Call Me Kat – Patti Lee (Episode: “Plus One") (Fox)

The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: “A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake") (ABC)

WINNER: Country Comfort – George Mooradian (Episode: “Crazy") (Netflix)

Last Man Standing – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: “Time Flies") (Fox)

The Upshaws – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: “Big Plans") (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Episode: “Know Yourself") (Freeform)

Hacks – Adam Bricker (Episode: “Primm") (HBO Max)

Made for Love – Nathaniel Goodman (Episode: “User One") (HBO Max)

WINNER: The Mandalorian – Matthew Jensen (Episode: “Chapter 15: The Believer") (Disney+)

Servant – Marshall Adams (Episode: “2:00") (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Bridgerton – Jeffrey Jur (Episode: “Art of the Swoon") (Netflix)

WINNER: The Crown – Adriano Goldman (Episode: “Fairytale") (Netflix)

Euphoria – Marcell Rév (Episode: “Trouble Don’t Last Always") (HBO)

Lovecraft Country – Tat Radcliffe (Episode: “Sundown") (HBO)

The Mandalorian – Baz Idoine (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

Perry Mason – David Franco (Episode: “Chapter 2") (HBO)

The Umbrella Academy – Neville Kidd (Episode: “Right Back Where We Started") (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish (Episode: “Our Wedding Dre") (ABC)

Euphoria (Episode: “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob") (HBO)

Hacks (Episode: “There Is No Line (Pilot)") (HBO Max)

I May Destroy You (Episode: “Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect") (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: “Miss Lady Hawk Herself") (HBO)

The Politician (Episode: “New York State of Mind") (Netflix)

WINNER: Pose (Episode: “Series Finale") (FX)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Black-ish (Episode: “Our Wedding Dre") (ABC)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Vows") (Hulu)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: “Sore Must Be the Storm") (HBO)

The Politician (Episode: “What’s in the Box?") (Netflix)

WINNER: Pose (Episode: “Series Finale") (FX)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

Dancing with the Stars (Episode: “Finale") (ABC)

Legendary (Episode: “Pop Tart") (HBO Max)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Episode: “The Pork Chop") (VH1)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Maya Rudolph") (NBC)

The Voice (Episode: “Live Top 17 Performances") (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria (Episode: “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob") (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Pigs") (Hulu)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: “Sore Must Be the Storm") (HBO)

The Politician (Episode: “What’s in the Box?") (Netflix)

WINNER: Pose (Episode: “Series Finale") (FX)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing with the Stars (Episode: “Top 11") (ABC)

Legendary (Episode: “Pop Tart") (HBO Max)

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Episode: “The Pork Chop") (VH1)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Elon Musk") (NBC)

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (Juried Award)

WINNER: Black Is King (Disney+)

WINNER: The Masked Singer (Episode: “Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2") (Fox)

WINNER: Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (IFC)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Nightshade") (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (Episode: “I Am.") (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

The Umbrella Academy (Episode: “The Frankel Footage") (Netflix)

WINNER: WandaVision (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience") (Disney+)

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried Award)

WINNER: For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Interactive Program

Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt (YouTube)

Inside COVID19 (Oculus)

WINNER: Space Explorers: The ISS Experience (Oculus)

Welcome to the Blumhouse Live (Prime Video)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Between the World and Me (HBO)

WINNER: The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award)

WINNER: Calls – Alexei Tylevich, (creative director), Ethan Stickley, (designer/animator), Scott Ulrich, (animator), Daisuke Goto, (animator), Chi Hong, (animator), James Connelly, (editor) (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: The Conners – Brian Schnuckel (Episode: “Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité") (ABC)

Man with a Plan – Sue Federman (Episode: “Driving Miss Katie") (CBS)

Mom – Joe Bella (Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak") (CBS)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

WINNER: Bridgerton (Episode: “Art of the Swoon") (Netflix)

The Crown (Episode: “War") (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue") (Disney+)

Ratched (Episode: “The Dance") (Netflix)

WandaVision (Episode: “Don’t Touch That Dial") (Disney+)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Bridgerton (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water") (Netflix)

The Crown (Episode: “Terra Nullius") (Netflix)

Halston (Episode: “Versailles") (Netflix)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Episode: “End Game") (Netflix)

Ratched (Episode: “Pilot") (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston (Episode: “Versailles") (Netflix)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Episode: “Adjournment") (Netflix)

Ratched (Episode: “Pilot") (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: “Terra Firma, Part 2") (Paramount+)

WandaVision (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience") (Disney+)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show – Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández (Episode: “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?") (HBO)

Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham (Netflix)

Hamilton – Jonah Moran (Disney+)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ryan Barger and Anthony Miale (Episode: “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020") (HBO)

Saturday Night Live – Ryan Spears (Segment: “Murder Show") (NBC)

Saturday Night Live – Ryan McIlraith (Segment: “Stu") (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant (Episode: “After Dark") (HBO Max)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Chicago") (Hulu)

WINNER: Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Undoing (HBO)

Yellowstone (Episode: “Going Back to Cali") (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Bridgerton (Episode: “After the Rain") (Netflix)

The Crown (Episode: “War") (Netflix)

Halston (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Episodes: “Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

Perry Mason (Episode: “Chapter Three") (HBO)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily in Paris (Episode: “Emily in Paris") (Netflix)

Hacks (Episode: “Primm") (HBO Max)

Ted Lasso (Episode: “For the Children") (Apple TV+)

United States of Al (Episodes: “Pilot") (CBS)

WINNER: WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020") (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance by Maroon 5") (CBS)

The Masked Singer (Episode: “The Season Premiere - The Masks Return") (Fox)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Episodes: “Condragulations", “Bossy Rossy Ruboot") (VH1)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Kristen Wiig") (NBC)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Sundown") (HBO)

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

Pose (Episode: “On the Run") (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: “That Hope Is You, Part 1") (Paramount+)

This Is Us (Episode: “There") (NBC)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant – Heather Persons (Episode: “In Case of Emergency") (HBO Max)

Hacks – Susan Vaill (Episode: “Primm") (HBO Max)

Hacks – Jessica Brunetto (Episode: “There Is No Line (Pilot)") (HBO Max)

Hacks – Ali Greer (Episode: “Tunnel of Love") (HBO Max)

WINNER: Ted Lasso – A.J. Catoline (Episode: “The Hope That Kills You") (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso – Melissa McCoy (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again") (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Crown – Paulo Pandolpho (Episode: “Avalanche") (Netflix)

WINNER: The Crown – Yan Miles (Episode: “Fairytale") (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale – Wendy Hallam Martin (Episode: “The Crossing") (Hulu)

The Mandalorian – Dylan Firshein and J. Erik Jessen (Episode: “Chapter 11: The Heiress") (Disney+)

The Mandalorian – Andrew S. Eisen (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare of Easttown – Amy E. Duddleston and Naomi Sunrise Filoramo (Episode: “Fathers") (HBO)

Mare of Easttown – Amy E. Duddleston (Episode: “Miss Lady Hawk Herself") (HBO)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit – Michelle Tesoro (Episode: “Exchanges") (Netflix)

WandaVision – Nona Khodai (Episode: “On a Very Special Episode…") (Disney+)

WandaVision – Zene Baker, Michael A. Webber, Tim Roche and Nona Khodai (Episode: “The Series Finale") (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Cobra Kai (Episode: “December 19") (Netflix)

WINNER: Love, Death & Robots (Episode: “Snow in the Desert") (Netflix)

Mythic Quest (Episode: “Everlight") (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Episode: “No Small Parts") (Paramount+)

Ted Lasso (Episode: “The Hope That Kills You") (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode: “One World, One People") (Disney+)

WINNER: Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Sundown") (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: “That Hope Is You (Part 1)") (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Episode: “The End of Something") (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Fargo (Episode: “East/West") (FX)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Episode: “The Two Faces (Part Two)") (Netflix)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Episode: “End Game") (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Episode: “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter") (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Episode: “The Series Finale") (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

B Positive (Episode: “High Risk Factor") (CBS)

Cobra Kai (Episode: “December 19") (Netflix)

Hacks (Episode: “Falling") (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Episode: “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are") (Netflix)

WINNER: Ted Lasso (Episode: “The Hope That Kills You") (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys (Episode: “What I Know") (Prime Video)

The Crown (Episode: “Fairytale") (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Chicago") (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Sundown") (HBO)

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha (Episode: “Respect") (Nat Geo)

Mare of Easttown (Episode: “Sore Must Be the Storm") (HBO)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Episode: “End Game") (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Episode: “Chapter 1: Georgia") (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Episode: “The Series Finale") (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You (Apple TV+)

WINNER: David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020") (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance by Jamila Woods") (CBS)

CEREMONY 2

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)

WINNER: 76 Days (Pluto)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth (Episode: “The New Me") (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Episode: “Worms of In-Rear-ment") (Fox)

WINNER: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Episode: “Plague of Madness") (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Episode: “The Dad-Feelings Limited") (Fox)

South Park: The Pandemic Special (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Queer Eye (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams on black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) (ABC)

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water") (Netflix)

Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman on Central Park (Episode: “A Fish Called Snakehead") (Apple TV+)

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire on Family Guy (Episode: “Stewie’s First Word") (Fox)

WINNER: Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth (Episode: “A Very Special 9/11 Episode") (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham on Central Park (Episode: “A Fish Called Snakehead") (Apple TV+)

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer on Archer (Episode: “The Double Date") (FX)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

City So Real – Jackson James and Steve James (Episode: “Blood Sport") (Nat Geo)

WINNER: David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – Gavin Thurston (Netflix)

Dick Johnson Is Dead – Kirsten Johnson (Netflix)

Rebuilding Paradise – Lincoln Else (Nat Geo)

Secrets of the Whales – Hayes Baxley, Andy Mitchell and Brian Armstrong (Episode: “Ocean Giants") (Disney+)

The Social Dilemma – John Behrens and Jonathan Pope (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race (Episode: “Give Me a Beard Bump") (CBS)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

WINNER: Life Below Zero (Nat Geo)

Queer Eye (Episode: “Groomer Has It") (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering for Allen v. Farrow (Episode: “Episode 3") (HBO)

Frank Marshall for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss for Boys State (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Kirsten Johnson for Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)

Jeff Orlowski for The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Dan Lindsay and T. J. Martin for Tina (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Bertram van Munster for The Amazing Race (Episode: “Give Me a Beard Bump") (CBS)

Mark Perez for Queer Eye (Episode: “Preaching Out Loud") (Netflix)

WINNER: Nick Murray for RuPaul’s Drag Race (Episode: “Gettin’ Lucky") (VH1)

Ari Boles for Top Chef (Episode: “Pan African Portland") (Bravo)

Alan Carter for The Voice (Episode: “The Blind Auditions Premiere") (NBC)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

American Masters (PBS)

City So Real (Nat Geo)

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix)

WINNER: Secrets of the Whales (Disney+)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

WINNER: Boys State (Apple TV+)

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) (FX)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Tina (HBO)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Nicole Byer for Nailed It! (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary for Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons for Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Award)

WINNER: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – David Krentz (storyboard artist) (Episode: “Plague of Madness") (Adult Swim)

WINNER: Love, Death & Robots – Robert Valley (production designer) (Episode: “Ice") (Netflix)

WINNER: Love, Death & Robots – Patricio Betteo (background artist) (Episode: “Ice") (Netflix)

WINNER: Love, Death & Robots – Dan Gill (stop motion animator) (Episode: “All Through the House") (Netflix)

WINNER: Love, Death & Robots – Laurent Nicolas (character designer) (Episode: “Automated Customer Service") (Netflix)

WINNER: The Simpsons – Nik Ranieri (lead character layout artist) (Episode: “Wad Goals") (Fox)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Michael Abels for Allen v. Farrow (Episode: “Episode 4") (HBO)

Kathryn Bostic for American Masters (Episode: “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir") (PBS)

WINNER: Steven Price for David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

Mark Crawford for The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Branford Marsalis for Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History)

Outstanding Narrator

David Attenborough on A Perfect Planet (Episode: “Volcano") (Discovery+)

David Attenborough on The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown on Lincoln: Divided We Stand (Episode: “The Dogs of War") (CNN)

Anthony Hopkins on Mythic Quest (Episode: “Everlight") (Apple TV+)

Sigourney Weaver on Secrets of the Whales (Episode: “Ocean Giants") (Disney+)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow – Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie and Sara Newens (Episode: “Episode 1") (HBO)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Derek Boonstra and Robert A. Martinez (HBO)

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – Greg Finton, Lindsay Utz and Azin Samari (Apple TV+)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – Martin Elsbury and Charles Dyer (Netflix)

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) – Geoff O’Brien and Pierre Takal (FX)

Q Into the Storm – Tom Patterson, David Tillman, Cullen Hoback, Ted Woerner and Evan Wise (Episode: “The Storm") (HBO)

WINNER: The Social Dilemma – Davis Coombe (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race – Editing Team (CBS)

Queer Eye – Editing Team (Episode: “Preaching Out Loud") (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jamie Martin, Paul Cross, Ryan Mallick and Michael Roha (Episode: “Condragulations") (VH1)

Top Chef – Editing Team (Episode: “Restaurant Wars") (Bravo)

The Voice – Editing Team (NBC)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck – Editing Team (Episode: “Steamy Vibes") (Bravo)

Deadliest Catch – Editing Team (Discovery Channel)

WINNER: Life Below Zero – Tony Diaz, Matt Edwards, Jennifer Nelson, Eric Michael Schrader and Michael Swingler (Episode: “The Other Side") (Nat Geo)

Naked and Afraid – Editing Team (Episode: “Sand Trapped") (Discovery Channel)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – Kellen Cruden, Yali Sharon and Shayna Casey (Episode: “The Bag Ball") (VH1)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

WINNER: Love, Death & Robots (Episode: “Ice") (Netflix)

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens from Its Nap (Disney+)

Once Upon a Snowman (Disney+)

Robot Chicken (Episode: “Endgame") (Adult Swim)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed (TBS)

Inside Pixar (Disney+)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (Bravo)

WINNER: Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man (YouTube)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Allen v. Farrow (Episode: “Episode 2") (HBO)

WINNER: The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

WINNER: David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

Life Below Zero (Episode: “The Other Side") (Nat Geo)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Tina (HBO)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Nat Geo)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow (Episode: “Episode 3") (HBO)

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Prime Video)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

WINNER: The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

CEREMONY 3

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart on Die Hart (Quibi)

John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz on Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon on Bonding (Netflix)

WINNER: J. B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills on Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

John Travolta as Ron Wilcox on Die Hart (Quibi)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King on Die Hart (Quibi)

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel on Reno 911! (Quibi)

WINNER: Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick on Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors (Facebook Watch)

Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth on Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

WINNER: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Netflix)

WINNER: The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

WINNER: Debbie Allen for Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Dondraico Johnson for Genius: Aretha (Nat Geo)

Brooke Lipton for Lucifer (Netflix)

Mandy Moore and Luther Brown for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mandy Moore for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Sergio Trujillo for Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Artem Chigvintsev for Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

WINNER: Derek Hough for Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Derek Hough for The Disney Holiday Singalong (ABC)

Parris Goebel for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (Prime Video)

Marie Haince Lebel for World of Dance (NBC)

Outstanding Commercial

“Airpods Pro — Jump" (Apple AirPods)

“Alexa’s Body" (Amazon Alexa)

“Better | Mamba Forever" (Nike)

“It Already Does That" (Apple Watch Series 6)

WINNER: “You Can’t Stop Us" (Nike)

“You Love Me" (Beats by Dre)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020"), Directed by Christopher Werner (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (Episode: “Episode 1085a"), Directed by Alexander J. Vietmeier (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance by Jamila Woods"), Directed by Jim Hoskinson (CBS)

Real Time with Bill Maher (Episode: “Episode 1835"), Directed by Paul G. Casey (HBO)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dave Chappelle"), Directed by Don Roy King (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside, directed by Bo Burnham (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee (HBO)

8:46 - Dave Chappelle, directed by Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion, directed by Ben Winston (HBO Max)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, directed by Thomas Schlamme (HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dave Chappelle") (NBC)

WINNER: Dave Chappelle as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dave Chappelle") (NBC)

Morgan Freeman as Morgan Freeman on The Kominsky Method (Episode: “Chapter 20. The Round Toes, of the High Shoes") (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Daniel Kaluuya") (NBC)

Dan Levy as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dan Levy") (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes / War Machine on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode: “New World Order") (Disney+)

Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten on The Crown (Episode: “Gold Stick") (Netflix)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth on The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal") (Disney+)

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman on Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Whitey’s on the Moon") (HBO)

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga on The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 12: The Siege") (Disney+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels on Hacks (Episode: “I Think She Will") (HBO Max)

Yvette Nicole Brown as Judge Anita Harper on A Black Lady Sketch Show (Episode: “But the Tilapias Are Fine Though, Right?") (HBO)

Bernadette Peters as Deb on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Episode: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Girls’ Night") (NBC)

Issa Rae as Jess on A Black Lady Sketch Show (Episode: “My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It?") (HBO)

WINNER: Maya Rudolph as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Maya Rudolph") (NBC)

Kristen Wiig as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Kristen Wiig") (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel as Emily on The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Testimony") (Hulu)

WINNER: Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (Episode: “48:1") (Netflix)

Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes on The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Pigs") (Hulu)

Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells on Ratched (Episode: “The Dance") (Netflix)

Phylicia Rashad as Carol “Mama C" Clarke on This Is Us (Episode: “I’ve Got This") (NBC)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent (Episode: “The Finals") (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (Episode: “Finale") (ABC)

The Masked Singer (Episode: “The Spicy 6 - The Competition Heats Up!") (Fox)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Adele") (NBC)

The Voice (Episode: “Live Top 17 Performances") (NBC)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

WINNER: David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Russo for Fargo (Episode: “East/West") (FX)

Jeff Russo and Zoë Keating for Oslo (HBO)

WINNER: Carlos Rafael Rivera for The Queen’s Gambit (Episode: “End Game") (Netflix)

Nicholas Britell for The Underground Railroad (Episode: “Chapter 2: South Carolina") (Prime Video)

Christophe Beck for WandaVision (Episode: “Previously On") (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Kris Bowers for Bridgerton (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water") (Netflix)

Martin Phipps for The Crown (Episode: “The Balmoral Test") (Netflix)

Adam Taylor for The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “The Crossing") (Hulu)

Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq for Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Rewind 1921") (HBO)

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson for The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue") (Disney+)

Siddhartha Khosla for This Is Us (Episode: “Birth Mother") (NBC)

Outstanding Music Direction

Aron Forbes for Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Rickey Minor for Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

Karl Mansfield for David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Harvey Mason Jr. for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Episode: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye") (NBC)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Alexandra Patsavas for Bridgerton (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water") (Netflix)

Sarah Bridge for The Crown (Episode: “Fairytale") (Netflix)

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall and Ryan Murphy for Halston (Episode: “The Party’s Over") (Netflix)

WINNER: Ciara Elwis and Matt Biffa for I May Destroy You (Episode: “Ego Death") (HBO)

Liza Richardson for Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Strange Case") (HBO)

Randall Poster for The Queen’s Gambit (Episode: “Adjournment") (Netflix)

Dave Jordan and Shannon Murphy for WandaVision (Episode: “Don’t Touch That Dial") (Disney+)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Michael Abels for Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons for Bridgerton (Netflix)

WINNER: Blake Neely for The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe for Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside (Song: “Comedy") (Netflix)

The Boys (Episode: “The Big Ride") (Song: “Never Truly Vanish") (Prime Video)

The Queen’s Gambit (Episode: “Adjournment") (Song: “I Can’t Remember Love") (Netflix)

Soundtrack of Our Lives (Song: “The End Titles") (YouTube)

WINNER: WandaVision (Episode: “Breaking the Fourth Wall") (Song: “Agatha All Along") (Disney+)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Episode: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday") (Song: “Crimson Love") (NBC)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS (YouTube)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (Paramount+)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Crown (Episode: “Gold Stick") (Netflix)

The Nevers (Episode: “Ignition") (HBO)

WINNER: Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: “Su’kal") (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Episode: “743") (Netflix)

Vikings (Episode: “The Signal") (Prime Video)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Warrior (HBO Max)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Cobra Kai (Episode: “December 19") (Netflix)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode: “Truth") (Disney+)

Gangs of London (Episode: “Episode 2") (AMC+)

Lovecraft Country (Episode: “I Am.") (HBO)

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue") (Disney+)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

America’s Got Talent (Episode: “Episode 1523") (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Episode: “Jimmy Kimmel Live - Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, and Music from Charlotte Lawrence") (ABC)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020") (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dan Levy") (NBC)

The Voice (Episode: “Live Finale (Part 2)") (NBC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

WINNER: Hamilton (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Prime Video)

Uncle Frank (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside, written by Bo Burnham (Netflix)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse, written by Devin Delliquanti and Zhubin Parang (Comedy Central)

8:46 - Dave Chappelle, written by Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, written by Mitchell Marchand (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

