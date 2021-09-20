2021 Emmy Awards: Ted Lasso, The Crown Win Big Again; See Full List of Winners

The 2021 Emmy Awards is taking place at the Event Deck at LA Live. The prestigious award show honours the biggest names in television and web. The Creative Emmys took place on September 13, with the crew of projects honoured for their contribution. On Monday’s Daytime Emmys, actors, directors and TV shows were awarded for their excellence. One of the biggest winners of the night was Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy series. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in th show about a happy-go-lucky American football coach hired to head a British soccer team, won the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series on Sunday night. Its the first career acting Emmy for Sudeikis, and the third Emmy of the night for Ted Lasso.

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won Emmys in the best supporting actress and actor in a comedy categories, respectively. This makes Ted Lasso the winner of three out of four major acting categories.

Apart from that, in the other major category, actor Josh O’Connor won the Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for playing Prince Charles on The Crown. Actress Olivia Colman also won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series Sunday for playing Queen Elizabeth II The Crown swept all four dramatic acting categories at Sunday nights ceremony with Gillian Anderson winning best supporting actress and

Tobias Menzies winning best supporting actor.

Other major awardees include Kate Winslet, who won best actress in a limited series or TV movie for Mare of Easttown. Evan McGregor won best actor in a limited series for Halston. I May Destroy You won best limited series.

List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Reality-competition program: RuPauls Drag Race

Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Writing, Comedy Series: Hacks

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Previously announced winners:

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft County

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Television Movie: Dolly Partons Christmas On the Square

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program: RuPauls Drag Race: Untucked

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here