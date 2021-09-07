2021 MTV VMAs: Doja Cat to Host; Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Among Performers

Every year, the MTV Video Music Awards event sees the biggest stars of the industry gather under one roof and be honoured for their work. The award show primarily recognises the year’s most successful music videos across different genres. They also honour a specific artist’s contribution over the year with the Artist of the Year award. This year, the MTV VMAs are being held on the morning of September 13 and includes an interesting line-up of performers and nominees.

This year, one of the main attractions is singer and rapper Doja Cat, who will be making her debut as the host at the VMAs. Doja Cat has had a highly successful year with her album Planet Her debuting at number 2 on Billboard Charts. Her songs, including Need To Know, Woman and Kiss Me More have gone viral on multiple mediums. Apart from hosting she is also nominated in the two main categories - Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

I heard from a friend of a friend…that @DojaCat hosting the #VMAs is gonna be a TEN OUT OF TEN 🙌Doja's pulling double duty as host AND performer — Don't miss it on Sunday, September 12 on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/2andjG0hSP — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 2, 2021

Among the performers is singer Justin Bieber, who is also the year’s most nominated artists with a nod in seven categories including Artist of the Year. He will be performing on the stage for the first time in six years. Six-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves will be making her VMAs debut with her new single Star-Crossed. Shawn Mendes will also debut his new song Summer of Love. Apart from that, fans are also excited to watch Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the VMAs. Twenty One Pilots and Chloe Bailey from Chloe X Halle will also unveil new songs during the ceremony.

In terms of nominations, apart from Justin Beiber with the highest nods, rapper Meghan Thee Stallion has earned six nominations. Other major nominees include, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X and Giveon. Singer Olivia Rodrigo has also earner her debut nominations including Pop Video and New Artist.

Viewers can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs on MTV India and Vh1 India on September 13 starting from 5.30 AM.

