20in2020: Priyanka Chopra to Celebrate Her 20 years in Entertainment Industry, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 20 years in the entertainment industry. Sharing a video on social media she invited her fans to join her as she plans to walk down the memory lane and recall 20 monumental moments of her career.

“It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate,” she captioned her video.

Also, Priyanka took to Instagram stories, to thank everyone for wishing her on her birthday last week. As a gesture of thank you, she penned a heartfelt message for them. “Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all,” she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka recently signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. Apart from this, Priyanka is currently working on two Amazon projects. One is reality dance show Sangeet, with her singer husband Nick Jonas, which is inspired by their own wedding sangeet. The second project is with Marvel fame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, titled Citadel. It is a spy drama in which she will star with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard. Priyanka is also set to star in the Amazon Studios drama Sheela, where she will be playing Ma Anand Sheela.

Besides her association with Amazon, the actor will next star in two Netflix projects -- superhero movie "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger", opposite Rajkummar Rao.

She is also shooting for Keanu Reeves-starrer "The Matrix 4", which recently resumed filming after production was halted by the pandemic.