21-day Lockdown to Stop Coronavirus Spread Begins, Telugu Superstars Urge Fans to Stay Indoors

The government has declared a complete 21-day lockdown to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus that has claimed at least nine lives and infected more than 560 people in the country. The first day of the lockdown in India is coinciding with the auspicious festival of Ugadi, which is celebrated as New Year in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna took to social media to wish their fans Happy Ugadi 2020 and also urged them to stay indoors.

Magadheera actor Chiranjeevi, who made his debut in social media on Wednesday, March 25, took to Twitter and said that on the occasion of Ugadi 2020, we should all resolve to defeat novel coronavirus with awareness and responsibility.

"21-day lockdown is an inevitable measure taken by government of India for the well being of each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri Narendra Modi to secure ourselves, our families and our country,” the actor tweeted.

#HappySarvariUgadi

DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear’s Day,let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Fb3Cnw4nHH — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

#21DaysHomeStayForAll is an INEVITABLE measure taken by #GOI for the well being of Each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi Shri. #CMKCR & @YSJagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/V9N8OACMnL — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

Nagarjuna Akkineni also asked his fans to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wishing all my friends a very happy Ugadi!! 21-day lockdown is going to test us but we have no choice. Let’s unite and give strength to our PM Narendra Modi ji/ CM K Chandrashekar Rao and we can beat this coronavirus pandemic. Stay home, stay safe," the Manmadhudu actor tweeted.

Wishing all my friends a very happy Ugadi!! #21daylockdown is going to test us but we have no choice . Let’s unite and give strength to our PM @narendramodi ji /cm’s #kcr Garu and @ysjagan Garu and we can beat this #CoronavirusPandemic #StayHomeStaySafe #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 25, 2020

Actor Mahesh Babu took to the social media platform to request his fans and followers to follow the instructions issued by the central and state governments to fight coronavirus.

"Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi!! During these unprecedented times, I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to fight against coronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments,” the Dookudu actor tweeted.

Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 25, 2020

Celebrities have also put themselves on lockdown and shooting for all the films have been postponed. Actors are taking to social media to connect with their fans and followers during this period.

Follow @News18Movies for more

