MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

21-day Lockdown to Stop Coronavirus Spread Begins, Telugu Superstars Urge Fans to Stay Indoors

21-day Lockdown to Stop Coronavirus Spread Begins, Telugu Superstars Urge Fans to Stay Indoors

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day complete lockdown in the country to fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Chriranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to urge their fans to follow it.

Share this:

The government has declared a complete 21-day lockdown to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus that has claimed at least nine lives and infected more than 560 people in the country. The first day of the lockdown in India is coinciding with the auspicious festival of Ugadi, which is celebrated as New Year in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna took to social media to wish their fans Happy Ugadi 2020 and also urged them to stay indoors.

Magadheera actor Chiranjeevi, who made his debut in social media on Wednesday, March 25, took to Twitter and said that on the occasion of Ugadi 2020, we should all resolve to defeat novel coronavirus with awareness and responsibility.

"21-day lockdown is an inevitable measure taken by government of India for the well being of each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri Narendra Modi to secure ourselves, our families and our country,” the actor tweeted.

Nagarjuna Akkineni also asked his fans to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wishing all my friends a very happy Ugadi!! 21-day lockdown is going to test us but we have no choice. Let’s unite and give strength to our PM Narendra Modi ji/ CM K Chandrashekar Rao and we can beat this coronavirus pandemic. Stay home, stay safe," the Manmadhudu actor tweeted.

Actor Mahesh Babu took to the social media platform to request his fans and followers to follow the instructions issued by the central and state governments to fight coronavirus.

"Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi!! During these unprecedented times, I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to fight against coronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments,” the Dookudu actor tweeted.

Celebrities have also put themselves on lockdown and shooting for all the films have been postponed. Actors are taking to social media to connect with their fans and followers during this period.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story