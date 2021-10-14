21 Years of 'Nuvve Kavali': Actor Tarun Got The Film After These Two Stars Rejected it

Tamil film “Nuvve Kavali" completed 21 years of its release on October 13 this year. The film was a sensational hit in 2000. The coming-of-age-buddy comedy romance movie featured actors Tarun Kumar and Richa Pollad as college goers.

Recently, the movie once again made it to the headlines after it was revealed that Tarun was not the first choice for the lead role in “Nuvve Kavali". Initially, power star Pawan Kalyan was approached by the makers. Since Pawan was already doing romantic films like First Love and Welcome, he rejected the offer. Actor Sumanth was the next one to be contacted by the makers, but he was already busy shooting for a romantic film.

The producers finally decided to approach Tarun for the lead role. After the release of the film, the actor created a sensation in the Telugu film industry and then featured in several other movies after his brilliant performance in Nuvve Kavali.

The film was directed by Vijaya Bhaskar and co-produced by Sravanti Ravikishore and Ramojirao. Trivikram Srinivas wrote the dialogues for the film. Comedian Sunil was introduced to the Telugu audience in Nuvve Kavali.

For the unversed, the makers had fixed the original budget of the Nuvve Kavali at only Rs 75 lakh. However, by the time the shoot of the film was completed, the makers had already spent over 1.2 crores on the film for quality-rich work. Reportedly, Nuvve Kavali made a profit of more than Rs 20 crore. At the time, the movie was considered one of the most profitable films of all time.

