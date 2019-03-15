English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22 Yards Movie Review: This Barun Sobti Film is Skilfully Mounted Except for the Initial Stage
With moderate production values, '22 Yards', starring Barun Sobti, is skilfully mounted except for the initial stage where the camera work is a bit disconcerting.
Barun Sobti in a still from '22 Yards'. (YouTube)
Loading...
22 Yards
Director: Mitali Ghoshal
Cast: Barun Sobti, Amartya Ray, Chaiti Ghoshal, Rajit Kapoor, Panchi Bora, Geetika Tyagi, Rajeev Sharma
22 Yards is a cricket film that's not actually about cricket. The actual game takes up less than 15 minutes in the film's 124 minute run time.
This sports drama is more of; behind the scenes scenarios, an exploration of power and the personal struggle of a Sports Management Agent.
The film begins on a tacky note with sweeping stock shots and shifty camera shots giving you insights of behind the scene scenarios capturing the euphoria as well as the hysteria that surrounds cricket in the country.
The tensions are apparent from the very first scene in the washroom where a successful Sports Management Agent Ronajit Sen (Barun Sobti) subtly chastises his opponent Ravi Khanna (Rajeev Sharma) and his lackey in the washroom and later on in the stadium when a senior sports journalist Rica (Geetika Tyagi) snubs green horn Sonali (Panchi Bora). These two scenes sets the ball rolling.
Conversations and associations provide neat little bit of expositions till Ronajit Sen falls from grace after being seen in company of a bookie. Overnight he is reduced to a pariah.
Beating all odds, how he once again rises like a phoenix, forms the crux of the tale.
The narrative punctuated with Ronajit's intriguing back story is a huge distraction as well as disappointment. It lets your mind wander and does not help you return to equilibrium.
On the performance front, while Barun Sobti is a good actor, as the shy and introvert Ronajit, he is a bit of a disappointment. Probably his character was not well-defined. Also, with a weak, hoarse voice he tries to emulate Farhan Akthar, which does not say much about the character he portrays. Also there is an issue with the consistency of his accent. Nevertheless, he is charming and rooted.
Panchi Bora in her maiden performance as Sonali is competent. She is natural and aptly supports Barun as his love interest. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable.
The others in the cast include, Geetika Tyagi as Rica, Amartya Ray as Shome the down and out cricketer who Ronajit resurrects, Chaiti Ghosal as Shomea¿s sister Krishna and Rajit Kapoor as the psychologist Zahid Khan. They all have their moments of on screen glory.
With moderate production values, the film is skilfully mounted except for the initial stage where the camera work is a bit disconcerting. The visuals and sound are astutely layered by Editor Ajay Sharma.
Overall, 22 Yards is an average film that gives a simplistic insight in to the crafty world of Cricket.
Rating: 2.5/5
Follow @News18Movies for more
Director: Mitali Ghoshal
Cast: Barun Sobti, Amartya Ray, Chaiti Ghoshal, Rajit Kapoor, Panchi Bora, Geetika Tyagi, Rajeev Sharma
22 Yards is a cricket film that's not actually about cricket. The actual game takes up less than 15 minutes in the film's 124 minute run time.
This sports drama is more of; behind the scenes scenarios, an exploration of power and the personal struggle of a Sports Management Agent.
The film begins on a tacky note with sweeping stock shots and shifty camera shots giving you insights of behind the scene scenarios capturing the euphoria as well as the hysteria that surrounds cricket in the country.
The tensions are apparent from the very first scene in the washroom where a successful Sports Management Agent Ronajit Sen (Barun Sobti) subtly chastises his opponent Ravi Khanna (Rajeev Sharma) and his lackey in the washroom and later on in the stadium when a senior sports journalist Rica (Geetika Tyagi) snubs green horn Sonali (Panchi Bora). These two scenes sets the ball rolling.
Conversations and associations provide neat little bit of expositions till Ronajit Sen falls from grace after being seen in company of a bookie. Overnight he is reduced to a pariah.
Beating all odds, how he once again rises like a phoenix, forms the crux of the tale.
The narrative punctuated with Ronajit's intriguing back story is a huge distraction as well as disappointment. It lets your mind wander and does not help you return to equilibrium.
On the performance front, while Barun Sobti is a good actor, as the shy and introvert Ronajit, he is a bit of a disappointment. Probably his character was not well-defined. Also, with a weak, hoarse voice he tries to emulate Farhan Akthar, which does not say much about the character he portrays. Also there is an issue with the consistency of his accent. Nevertheless, he is charming and rooted.
Panchi Bora in her maiden performance as Sonali is competent. She is natural and aptly supports Barun as his love interest. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable.
The others in the cast include, Geetika Tyagi as Rica, Amartya Ray as Shome the down and out cricketer who Ronajit resurrects, Chaiti Ghosal as Shomea¿s sister Krishna and Rajit Kapoor as the psychologist Zahid Khan. They all have their moments of on screen glory.
With moderate production values, the film is skilfully mounted except for the initial stage where the camera work is a bit disconcerting. The visuals and sound are astutely layered by Editor Ajay Sharma.
Overall, 22 Yards is an average film that gives a simplistic insight in to the crafty world of Cricket.
Rating: 2.5/5
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Touts Data Privacy in TV ad Campaign
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Coach Uwe Hohn Lays Out Pathway for Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Success
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results