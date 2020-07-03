22 Years After Satya, Manoj Bajpayee Recalls How the Cult Film Changed His Life

Satya remains of the most celebrated crime films made by Ram Gopal Varma. Written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, the film released in 1988 with JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Shukla and Shefali Shah in lead roles.

It was released on July 3, 1998 to critical acclaim, particularly for its realistic depiction of the Indian underworld. Manoj Bajpayee has now revisited the film, 22 years after its release, to talk about the film that changed his life.

The film was declared a flop upon release, bit turned out to be a sleeper hit, and helped launch a number of careers, especially for Kashyap and Bajpayee. The latter's role of Bhiku Mhatre is one of the most memorable performances in his career.

Bajpayee shared two photos from the film and wrote, "And my life changed...!!! Can’t forget the 3rd July 1998 ..monsoon..it was declared a flop and how it turned out to be biggest hit ..ran for 25 weeks..!!satya!!! Edited by Apurva Asrani (19 years then). Written by Anurag Kashyap (23 years then) And Saurabh shukla directed by THE RGV music by Sandip Chowta!! (sic)."







Satya won six Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. Over the years, it has achieved cult status in Indian cinema, and is cited as one of the best Indian gangster films for its realistic portrayal of violence.