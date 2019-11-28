Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

22 Years of Ishq: Ajay Devgn-Kajol Indulge in Social Media Banter, Juhi Gets Nostalgic

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's hit rom-com Ishq completed 22 years of release on November 28, 2019. The actors took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
It has been 22 years since the multi-starrer rom-com Ishq released on November 28, 1997. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as two couples trying to navigate their relationships despite their parents' attempts to separate them. Ishq was commercially successful and was the third-highest-grossing film of the year. Now, on the film's 22nd anniversary, the stars took to social media to express their feelings.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and posted a still from the film with co-star and wife Kajol. He captioned it, “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.” This was the lyrics of their hit film, which was then remixed for Ajay Devgn's 2017 film Golmaal Again.

Replying to her husband, Kajol shared a still of her sleeping from the film, and wrote, “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon.”

Check out the adorable banter below:

Juhi Chawla, who played the role of Madhu Saxena opposite Aamir Khan, also took to Twitter to share a picture from the film with all four actors in the frame. Getting nostalgic about her journey, she wrote, "Nostalgia...It travels in many forms, on a song, in a scent or in photographs. 22 years of Ishq!! #Ishq #22YearsOfIshq

@itsKajolD @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan"

Check it out:

The film, directed by Indra Kumar, also starred Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in pivotal roles.

