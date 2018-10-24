23 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans for Keeping Raj & Simran's Story Alive

A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2018

The timeless love story of Raj and Simran clocks 23 years in the industry. And, even after completing more than 2 decades, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a craze among the audience. The film made Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan the epitome of romance, and the two stars basked in the glory of superstardom.On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to extend gratitude towards his fans for keeping Raj and Simran's story alive even after 1200 weeks. He wrote, "A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ"Commemorating the occasion, on Saturday Kajol tweeted "1,200 weeks and still running! thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us."DDLJ was Aditya Chopra's maiden film as a director. The film won 10 Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director in 1996 edition of the ceremony. It has been running for 1,009 uninterrupted weeks at the Maratha Mandir, a single-theatre cinema hall in Mumbai.Apart from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan to name a few.At present, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his upcoming film Zero while Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela.